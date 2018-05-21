BREAKING: Musona joins Anderlecht

Sports / Soccer

by Staff reporter

Welcome to RSCA, Antonio Milic, Knowledge Musona & Luka Adzic! 💪 📲 Ontdek hun eerste interview als #Sportingboys op de Official-app!



Bienvenue au #RSCA, Antonio Milic, Knowledge Musona & Luka Adzic! 💪 📲 Découvrez leurs premières réactions sur l'app RSCA officielle! pic.twitter.com/teFubcIsKo — RSC Anderlecht (@rscanderlecht) May 23, 2018

Belgian giants Anderlecht have won the race to sign Zimbabwe captain Knowledge Musona.The 26-year-old has had another fine season with KV Oostende as he scored 10 goals and got six assists from the left wing, and his form has not gone unnoticed by the league's big boys.While there were a host of teams believed to be interested in landing the Zimbabwean's signature, it has now been confirmed that Anderlecht are the side that has won the race, snapping him up ahead of their venture into next season's UEL tournament.The former KV Oostende forward's latest move was confirmed by his new club via Twitter."Welcome to RSCA, Antonio Milic, Knowledge Musona & Luka Adzic!," said the tweet.Musona got his 2017-2018 season with KC Oostende off to a good start which reportedly attracted interests from big clubs in Germany and Italy before he was sidelined for more than three months with a hamstring injury.