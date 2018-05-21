Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Soccer

BREAKING: Musona joins Anderlecht

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Belgian giants Anderlecht have won the race to sign Zimbabwe captain Knowledge Musona.

The 26-year-old has had another fine season with KV Oostende as he scored 10 goals and got six assists from the left wing, and his form has not gone unnoticed by the league's big boys.

While there were a host of teams believed to be interested in landing the Zimbabwean's signature, it has now been confirmed that Anderlecht are the side that has won the race, snapping him up ahead of their venture into next season's UEL tournament.

The former KV Oostende forward's latest move was confirmed by his new club via Twitter.

"Welcome to RSCA, Antonio Milic, Knowledge Musona & Luka Adzic!," said the tweet.



Musona got his 2017-2018 season with KC Oostende off to a good start which reportedly attracted interests from big clubs in Germany and Italy before he was sidelined for more than three months with a hamstring injury.



Most Popular In 7 Days