Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Soccer

'Derby came too soon for Bosso'

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
HIGHLANDERS' coach Madinda Ndlovu believes today's derby against Bulawayo City came too soon, as he feels both sides haven't had enough time to prepare for a game of this magnitude, while his City counterpart Amini Soma-Phiri said Bosso's 12th man will be key to the final outcome.

The two coaches, both sons of the Bulawayo giants, face off this afternoon against the backdrop of dropped points in their last outings. Soma-Phiri's Bulawayo City were hammered 0-4 by runaway leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars at Baobab Stadium in Mhondoro, while Ndlovu's Bosso drew 0-0 at home with Caps United.

Highlanders have gone for three consecutive games without a win, managing just a single goal in the process and Ndlovu said today's encounter will not present them with an easy afternoon as City had a good technical team.

"The derby came too soon. I don't think both teams had enough time to prepare well, especially looking at the fact that it's a derby. We will live up to our last performance; rely much on that as we go into this game. Let me say that we are playing a team which is hungry for results; a team that can do     anything to get that result. It's a team that has a new coach, ambitious for that matter, a son of Highlanders who is assisted by another equally good young man. Amini is a very good coach with a very intelligent young man assisting him so we will be very careful in how we approach the game. We will approach it with a lot of caution and make sure we catch them where we can, but it won't be easy," said Ndlovu yesterday.

Speaking at an earlier media briefing at his Tower Block offices, Soma-Phiri said they have to be careful about how they tread, as Highlanders are most certainly going to be backed by a huge crowd.

"All we have to do to be careful about it. The team that we are playing against has a muscle behind them, meaning they have got the 12th person, but we are not afraid of that because of the preparations. If the boys do what they have been told by the technical department, I don't see any problems," said Soma-Phiri.

Highlanders are likely to welcome back Bukhosi Ncube, who has been out through injury.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe budget deficit to remain above $1 billion

18 secs ago | 0 Views

NRZ's $400m mega deal equipment incompatible

1 min ago | 0 Views

Attack on Khupe is criminal - Mwonzora

47 mins ago | 616 Views

5 Top Zambian Footballers

52 mins ago | 283 Views

'I am not a loser, but Tsholotsho is'

57 mins ago | 728 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs in public spat

57 mins ago | 602 Views

Biti's PDP seeks to test ballot paper chemical composition

58 mins ago | 501 Views

APA defends one on one campaign strategy

58 mins ago | 91 Views

Biggie Zuze in Biggie trouble

59 mins ago | 348 Views

Chamisa's Teacher - Khupe's Headmaster.

59 mins ago | 475 Views

Police, Zanu-PF supporters clash

59 mins ago | 323 Views

Khupe shocked over police's failure to arrest Chamisa's hooligans

60 mins ago | 152 Views

Gunguwo mocks Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 319 Views

Chief Ndiweni's widow petitions Mnangagwa over 200 stolen cattle

1 hr ago | 129 Views

Mnangagwa will win elections - Vapostori prophecy

1 hr ago | 377 Views

'Zec to establish more polling centres'

1 hr ago | 75 Views

Shamu will not question or judge Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 304 Views

Woman drags ex-son in law to maintenance court

1 hr ago | 116 Views

Magufuli invites Mnangagwa to Tanzania

1 hr ago | 96 Views

Bosso-Caps match sets high attendance

1 hr ago | 97 Views

100 Chinese firms to visit Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 66 Views

David Coltart law firm unprofessional, judge declares

1 hr ago | 105 Views

Chicken Inn push aside Bulawayo Chiefs

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Grace Mugabe's dairy faces eviction

1 hr ago | 161 Views

Matanga warns cops

1 hr ago | 202 Views

10 Dangerous places to eat in Victoria Falls

1 hr ago | 235 Views

Mujuru, executor clash over mansion

1 hr ago | 78 Views

Soldiers urged to maintain discipline

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Ray Machingura wins Zanu-PF's Chipinge Central primary poll

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Maduro expels US envoy

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Zanu-PF want to reclaim urban seats

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Magufuli hails Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 125 Views

Lifeline for white Zimbabwean farmers

1 hr ago | 198 Views

Machete attackers target students

1 hr ago | 214 Views

Mawarire rubbishes Zhuwao's apology

1 hr ago | 166 Views

Mnangagwa primes Zanu-PF for massive victory

1 hr ago | 166 Views

Comesa confident of free, fair Zim elections

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Chiwenga calls for credible polls

1 hr ago | 118 Views

Zanu-PF pulling power on show

1 hr ago | 180 Views

Mugabe fails to appear before parliamentary portfolio committee

8 hrs ago | 1191 Views

'BBC HardTalk painted Chamisa as immature and unwise,' complain MDC - but that he is

12 hrs ago | 2112 Views

African politics: Why corruption grows more than reduce in nations developing? (part one)

13 hrs ago | 432 Views

Khuphe: Khuphe all the time, Thokozani-hatred and vitriol are tribally insulting, and gender-degrading!

16 hrs ago | 3108 Views

Zanu PF minister reprimanded for admitting junta will never hand over power to Chamisa - for letting cat out of the bag

16 hrs ago | 3196 Views

Zanu-PF having a field day in mock primary election taking place in Chiredzi West Constituency

16 hrs ago | 1776 Views

Chamisa heads for Matabeleland South

16 hrs ago | 2744 Views

Zimbabwe army will allow Chamisa to rule if he wins elections

16 hrs ago | 5034 Views

BREAKING: Musona joins Anderlecht

16 hrs ago | 3065 Views

UZ launches BSc Optometry Honours degree

17 hrs ago | 1695 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days