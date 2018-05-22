Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Soccer

Bosso-Caps match sets high attendance

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
BULAWAYO giants Highlanders' continue to set records and standards in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League after 11 954 fans paid to watch their home tie against Caps United in what is believed to be the largest crowd attendance in all PSL games this season.

The club said $39 534 was realised from the turnstiles, but a large chunk went to various silent stakeholders, who include the PSL, Zifa, Sports and Recreation Commission, Bulawayo City Council, the police and private security, among others.

"As a club we only got 47 percent of the total figure ($18 580,98). We spend so much time marketing the game, but the proceeds are shared by other silent arms," said Highlanders' chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube.

He said they believed the club is on the right trajectory, declaring that Bosso had been resurrected.

"We have started to earn our place in the sun and we want to thank our fans for heeding our call to fill up Emagumeni, as we continue to set standards that will be followed by everyone. We will continue trying to get better and hope that at the end of the year, we won't have had a public spat or dispute with anyone; our fans have been awesome," Dube said.

At this rate, Bosso are fast becoming the cash cow of the much maligned silent stakeholders, most of whom continue to reap where they have not sown, at the expense of the clubs.

Bosso take on Bulawayo City at Barbourfields this afternoon and these stakeholders will be hoping the attendance surpasses last Sunday's for them to get a fatter cheque.

The fans have responded positively to the Bulawayo giants' appeal to attend their home games in large numbers, but sadly performances on the pitch have failed to meet the crowds' expectations, particularly in the last four home matches.

Bosso are third on the league table with 22 points, 10 behind runaway log leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars.

Source - chronicle
More on: #Bosso, #Caps_United,

Comments

