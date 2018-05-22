Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Soccer

Biggie Zuze in Biggie trouble

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
DYNAMOS coach, Biggie Zuze (pictured) is in trouble for publicly attacking the club's executive, and could find himself jobless by the end of this week for his comments at the weekend that the hierarchy has described as "reckless."

The under fire coach blasted his superiors for not taking care of the players' welfare, which he said was the reason for the team's underwhelming season so far.

He made the comments after DeMbare was outplayed by FC Platinum in the 2-0 defeat at Rufaro Stadium on Sunday, saying the players are owed monies from last season.

Dynamos president, Keni Mubaiwa is not taking Zuze's decision to wash the club's dirty linen in public lightly.

"It was reckless talk because he knows the situation at the club, unless he is saying we are locking away some money somewhere. I phoned him and he denied ever saying that. We will not tolerate something like that, because, as a coach, he is one of us and this blame game of his will not work. We will definitely act on it," he said.

"The team was beaten, and he shouldn't hide behind the finger. It's not good. He didn't have to go to the press and discuss in-house problems. This is something that we should solve internally. We don't have the money and he knows it, even the players know it. That is the reason they continue to report for duty even without getting the money."

Dynamos face Black Rhinos at Rufaro Stadium this afternoon, a match that Zuze is desperate to win following the humiliation at the hands of the league champions four days ago.

Zuze took over the reins after his former boss, Lloyd Mutasa was fired for poor results, with the former promising to steady the ship.

He started promisingly with a 1-0 win away to Bulawayo Chiefs, but was brought down to earth by an excellent FC Platinum.

Another defeat today and the axe, Mubaiwa said, will fall.

"We are in intensive care, and we want someone who can rescue us. We want a win, and if he can give that, then we will have to find someone else. We are in a situation where we can't afford to drop points anymore. He is a temporary coach and we had hoped he would prove himself and we give him the job. But at the moment, its difficult to give him."

Mubaiwa said they have already started the process of hunting for a substantive coach, with the club's former gaffer Kalisto Pasuwa's name still featuring.
Pasuwa has said he will not take the job, and has been linked with ZPC Kariba.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League fixtures

Today: Herentals v Triangle (National Sports Stadium, 1pm), Yadah v Mutare City Rovers (National Sports Stadium), Bulawayo City v Highlanders (Barbourfields), Black Rhinos v Dynamos (Rufaro), FC Platinum v Nichrut (Mandava)


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa has 18 children

5 mins ago | 39 Views

Tsvangirai's child chucked out of school over fees

10 mins ago | 115 Views

Zimbabwe budget deficit to remain above $1 billion

11 mins ago | 15 Views

NRZ's $400m mega deal equipment incompatible

12 mins ago | 45 Views

Attack on Khupe is criminal - Mwonzora

58 mins ago | 763 Views

'I am not a loser, but Tsholotsho is'

1 hr ago | 893 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs in public spat

1 hr ago | 722 Views

Biti's PDP seeks to test ballot paper chemical composition

1 hr ago | 594 Views

APA defends one on one campaign strategy

1 hr ago | 112 Views

Chamisa's Teacher - Khupe's Headmaster.

1 hr ago | 542 Views

Police, Zanu-PF supporters clash

1 hr ago | 369 Views

Khupe shocked over police's failure to arrest Chamisa's hooligans

1 hr ago | 203 Views

Gunguwo mocks Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 377 Views

Chief Ndiweni's widow petitions Mnangagwa over 200 stolen cattle

1 hr ago | 167 Views

Mnangagwa will win elections - Vapostori prophecy

1 hr ago | 447 Views

'Zec to establish more polling centres'

1 hr ago | 86 Views

Shamu will not question or judge Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 364 Views

Woman drags ex-son in law to maintenance court

1 hr ago | 135 Views

Magufuli invites Mnangagwa to Tanzania

1 hr ago | 111 Views

Bosso-Caps match sets high attendance

1 hr ago | 110 Views

100 Chinese firms to visit Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 81 Views

'Derby came too soon for Bosso'

1 hr ago | 86 Views

David Coltart law firm unprofessional, judge declares

1 hr ago | 130 Views

Chicken Inn push aside Bulawayo Chiefs

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Grace Mugabe's dairy faces eviction

1 hr ago | 179 Views

Matanga warns cops

1 hr ago | 232 Views

10 Dangerous places to eat in Victoria Falls

1 hr ago | 281 Views

Mujuru, executor clash over mansion

1 hr ago | 97 Views

Soldiers urged to maintain discipline

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Ray Machingura wins Zanu-PF's Chipinge Central primary poll

1 hr ago | 59 Views

Maduro expels US envoy

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Zanu-PF want to reclaim urban seats

1 hr ago | 56 Views

Magufuli hails Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 142 Views

Lifeline for white Zimbabwean farmers

1 hr ago | 219 Views

Machete attackers target students

1 hr ago | 250 Views

Mawarire rubbishes Zhuwao's apology

1 hr ago | 185 Views

Mnangagwa primes Zanu-PF for massive victory

1 hr ago | 175 Views

Comesa confident of free, fair Zim elections

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Chiwenga calls for credible polls

1 hr ago | 125 Views

Zanu-PF pulling power on show

1 hr ago | 202 Views

Mugabe fails to appear before parliamentary portfolio committee

9 hrs ago | 1223 Views

'BBC HardTalk painted Chamisa as immature and unwise,' complain MDC - but that he is

12 hrs ago | 2131 Views

African politics: Why corruption grows more than reduce in nations developing? (part one)

13 hrs ago | 436 Views

Khuphe: Khuphe all the time, Thokozani-hatred and vitriol are tribally insulting, and gender-degrading!

16 hrs ago | 3128 Views

Zanu PF minister reprimanded for admitting junta will never hand over power to Chamisa - for letting cat out of the bag

16 hrs ago | 3205 Views

Zanu-PF having a field day in mock primary election taking place in Chiredzi West Constituency

16 hrs ago | 1780 Views

Chamisa heads for Matabeleland South

16 hrs ago | 2760 Views

Zimbabwe army will allow Chamisa to rule if he wins elections

17 hrs ago | 5076 Views

BREAKING: Musona joins Anderlecht

17 hrs ago | 3086 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days