Biggie Zuze in Biggie trouble

by Staff reporter

DYNAMOS coach, Biggie Zuze (pictured) is in trouble for publicly attacking the club's executive, and could find himself jobless by the end of this week for his comments at the weekend that the hierarchy has described as "reckless."The under fire coach blasted his superiors for not taking care of the players' welfare, which he said was the reason for the team's underwhelming season so far.He made the comments after DeMbare was outplayed by FC Platinum in the 2-0 defeat at Rufaro Stadium on Sunday, saying the players are owed monies from last season.Dynamos president, Keni Mubaiwa is not taking Zuze's decision to wash the club's dirty linen in public lightly."It was reckless talk because he knows the situation at the club, unless he is saying we are locking away some money somewhere. I phoned him and he denied ever saying that. We will not tolerate something like that, because, as a coach, he is one of us and this blame game of his will not work. We will definitely act on it," he said."The team was beaten, and he shouldn't hide behind the finger. It's not good. He didn't have to go to the press and discuss in-house problems. This is something that we should solve internally. We don't have the money and he knows it, even the players know it. That is the reason they continue to report for duty even without getting the money."Dynamos face Black Rhinos at Rufaro Stadium this afternoon, a match that Zuze is desperate to win following the humiliation at the hands of the league champions four days ago.Zuze took over the reins after his former boss, Lloyd Mutasa was fired for poor results, with the former promising to steady the ship.He started promisingly with a 1-0 win away to Bulawayo Chiefs, but was brought down to earth by an excellent FC Platinum.Another defeat today and the axe, Mubaiwa said, will fall."We are in intensive care, and we want someone who can rescue us. We want a win, and if he can give that, then we will have to find someone else. We are in a situation where we can't afford to drop points anymore. He is a temporary coach and we had hoped he would prove himself and we give him the job. But at the moment, its difficult to give him."Mubaiwa said they have already started the process of hunting for a substantive coach, with the club's former gaffer Kalisto Pasuwa's name still featuring.Pasuwa has said he will not take the job, and has been linked with ZPC Kariba.Castle Lager Premier Soccer League fixturesToday: Herentals v Triangle (National Sports Stadium, 1pm), Yadah v Mutare City Rovers (National Sports Stadium), Bulawayo City v Highlanders (Barbourfields), Black Rhinos v Dynamos (Rufaro), FC Platinum v Nichrut (Mandava)