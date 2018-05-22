Ngezi Platinum players raking in cash

Sports / Soccer

by Staff reporter

MONEY in the bank!Ngezi Platinum Stars players are not just playing well, they are also smiling all way to the bank.They are in form and their average salaries have been revealed-and according to revelations made by the club's highly placed insider, they are "undoubtedly" at the top of the local Premier Soccer League rich list.By the time of going to Press on Thursday-before they took on Chapungu- the miners had posted 10 wins and two draws, meaning a player who was part of the 18- team member squads that won the 10 battles has already got $4 000 in winning bonuses amid revelations that each player receives a sum of $400 after a league triumph.For an away draw, the source, who cannot be named for ethical reasons said : "Each player's winning bonus is tagged at $400, for an away draw we are paid $200 each and we do not get rewarded for a home draw."Under the guidance of former Dynamos player and assistant coach Tonderayi Ndiraya, the Mhondoro-based platinum miners have proved, with intent, a team to beat in the 2018 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League action.And their salary scale-according to the same source- really sends a statement of a meaningful objective.Simply put, Ngezi, the runaway league leaders are just but big money spenders in as far as Zimbabwean football is concerned."The players' salary scale ranges from $600 to $1 700. The players are graded in Grades A, B, C with a couple of senior players in the Grade C category," said the source.The Mhondoro guys are just but the Moneybags, worthy their salt as in assembling the current team, Ndiraya –let's hope the troubled DeMbare don't miss him – has spent a fortune, recent mega-money signings in bringing diminutive Walter Mukanga, goalkeeper Donovan Bernard, Xolisani "Scara" Moyo and Liberty Chakoroma among others on board.The list includes the free-scoring trio of Terrence Dzvukamanja, Marlon Mushonga and Tichaona Mabvura.Ndiraya has reshaped his defence and provided an exciting new range of options out wide.Where once the full back's job was to nullify the opposition winger, now he is a focal point of attack too, with Ndiraya banking on the trio of Dzukamanja, Mushonga and Mabvura's ability to deliver chances for his equally expensive forwards.Question: Should Ndiraya continue to bank on his expensive boys?"For us it has continued to come through hard work. This has kept us going and the focus remains on getting positive results. We have started well and we are looking forward to improving on every result that we get," said Ndiraya.With Mukanga, Mushonga, Mabvura, Dzukamanja, Bernard, Moyo and Chakoroma, Ngezi Platinum Stars threaten goals all over the pitch, assuming Ndiraya can continue to knit his talents together.