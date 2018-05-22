Musona set for UEFA Europa League football

Sports / Soccer

by Staff reporter

Former Kaizer Chiefs forward Knowledge Musona has earned a lucrative move from KV Oostende which will see him take part in the UEFA Europa League next season.Musona, 27, joined the Belgian First Division A side in 2015 from Bundesliga outfit Hoffenheim and has been one of the club's standout performers since his arrival.Despite featuring on the left wing, the Zimbabwe international has netted 41 goals and registered 18 assists in 112 games, which has attracted attention across Europe.Belgian giants Anderlecht have since won the race for his signature on a lucrative four-year contract, confirming his arrival on their official Twitter account.The 34-time Belgian League champions finished in third place last season, thus qualifying for the UEFA Europa League for the 2018/19 campaign.