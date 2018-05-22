Latest News Editor's Choice


Kenny Mubaiwa shows Dembare fans the middle finger

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
AGITATED Dynamos fans calling for the resignation of Kenny Mubaiwa will have to get used to life with the club boss at the helm of the Harare giants as he is going nowhere anytime soon, at least according to him.

Disillusioned by their team's worst start in as many seasons in the modern day Premier Soccer League football, Dynamos supporters are taking their frustrations on Mubaiwa by demanding his immediate resignation.

The fans believe he is the root cause of their team's problems.

"As the face of Dynamos it is completely understandable when fans call for my resignation whenever the team performs badly but it doesn't mean we (club executive) will give in to every demand made by the supporters.

"For the record I will only leave Dynamos when I'm removed from my position by the appointing authority and not the supporters. I will not lose sleep over what they are calling for," declared Mubaiwa.

DeMbare has been on a free-fall since the 2018 Castle Lager Premiership kicked off.

Uncharacteristic of the former four consecutive league title winning champions, Dynamos is languishing outside the top eight of the current log standings.

So bad is the situation that DeMbare have been beaten by the country's five best performing teams – FC Platinum, Highlanders, Caps United, Chicken Inn and Ngezi Platinum.

Last week Dynamos fans demonstrated just how angry they are with their team by giving visiting FC Platinum a standing ovation after the Norman Mapeza-led side had outclassed the Harare giants 2-0.

A section of the fans even brazenly stormed the VIP section of Rufaro Stadium demanding that Mubaiwa resigns from his position with immediate effect.

But judging by Mubaiwa's response to B-Metro Sport, him and Dynamos are in for a long but tumultuous marriage.

Source - bmetro
More on: #Mubaiwa, #Dembare, #Fans

