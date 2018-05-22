Mapeza keeps pressure on Ngezi Platinum

Latest News Editor's Choice


FC Platinum 1- 0 Nichrut
DEFENDING Castle Lager Premier Soccer League champions FC Platinum needed a late first-half penalty at Mandava yesterday to dispatch battling provincial rivals Nichrut.

The champions desperately needed the result to keep up pace with early pacesetters Ngezi Platinum Stars who are unbeaten after 13 rounds of matches.
Coach Norman Mapeza's men came into the match needing to respond after Ngezi Platinum collected maximum points on Wednesday against Chapungu.

But his miners were far from convincing and needed a Winston Mhango penalty to collect all points to keep the gap between themselves and the leaders at just three points.

The gaffer, however, uncharacteristically sluggish performance to fatigue from the midweek games they have played.

"We were playing a very organised side and it was not easy for us but we had some chances towards the end of the first half. But at the end of the day I cannot complain, we played against Dynamos on Sunday and maybe fatigue was creeping in but credit to the boys they played well. We are not even talking about Ngezi,'' said Mapeza.

As early as the sixth minute wingback Raphael Muduviwa flighted a cross to Farai Madhanhanga who controlled the ball well before his effort crashed against the woodwork.

Former Dynamos winger Farai Vimisayi then flicked the ball into the path of Tatenda Hapazari who failed to bury the chance with home keeper Petros Mhari exposed.

Defensive linkman Mhango tried from range 38 minutes into the duel but his well-taken effort was pushed over by an alert Tafadzwa Javangwe in goals for Nichrut.

On the stroke of half-time Mapeza's men heaved a huge sigh of relief when referee Arnold Ncube awarded them a penalty after he ruled that Rodwell Chinyengetere was fouled by David Boriwondo inside the box.

The visitors protested the decision.

Mhango made no mistake from twelve yards sending Javangwe the wrong way with a well-taken penalty.

After the breather the visitors had more of the ball but could not break down the hosts.

Nichrut gaffer John Nyikadzino hailed his charges for a job well done.
"We played very well but it is the same old story, we got a number of chances we failed to utilise. We executed our game plan properly, it's unfortunate we lost in the first half we could have led but unfortunately we failed. Congratulations to FC Platinum, they managed to defend their lead," said Nyikadzino.

Teams
FC Platinum: P Mhari, R Mudhuviwa, G Bello, K Moyo, E Moyo, W Mhango, R Chinyengetere, F Madhananga, R Kutsanzira, M Dube (A Eonde 72nd min), A Sadiki (G Mbweti 81st min)

Nichrut FC: T Jabangwe, G Bhero, B Sibanda, N Mpinduki, F Vimisayi, S Masunda, D Boriondo, F Bushiri, T Hapazari (J Chivasa 57th min), E Mwinga (B Madanhire 86th min), S Sithole (R Mabhena 66th min)

Source - the herald
More on: #Ngezi, #FC_Platinum, #PSL

