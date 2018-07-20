Latest News Editor's Choice


Madinda wants to win in style

by Staff reporter
20 Jul 2018 at 07:56hrs | Views
HIGHLANDERS coach Madinda Ndlovu yesterday maintained that winning the championship was not his immediate concern, but to mould a squad that can win games in style.

The Bosso coach doesn't believe in just winning games, but to do it with a team that displays flair and a scintillating performance.

The Bulawayo giants make the trip to the Lowveld to face in-form Triangle at Gibbo Stadium on Sunday.

"It is not important to only post good results, but it is mandatory for us to play attractive and meaningful football and the results will come by themselves. I have heard people talking about Highlanders being an old and big club which must post positive results and fight for championship and so forth, but championship don't come just because you are a big club, they come because you have good players and that means you must have well-oiled structures," he said.

Ndlovu said it has been a challenge for the club to attract players from outside due to financial constraints, hence, the thrust to develop the club's junior structures.

The Bosso attack has been impotent this season, managing to score 18 goals in 19 matches and Ndlovu is battling to bring former How Mine striker Tinashe Makanda on board. The forward, who was playing for South African National First Division side Stellenbosch, is awaiting his reverse clearance from the South African Football Association.

Also being assessed by the Bulawayo giants is Black Rhinos' 17-year-old attacking midfielder King Utete. They have also promoted from their developmental side Denzel Khumalo while dropping Onwell Gombami.

"Buying players is a toll order for the club and it's also a challenge getting players from outside. This is the reason why we have opted to take the affordable route and put our development structures in line with the objectives which we want to achieve," Ndlovu said.

He said it's not going to be easy against Triangle, reiterating that despite their win against Herentals last Sunday, he was still not impressed by his charges and is demanding more from them.

"I was not impressed by our performance against Herentals. We did not express ourselves. We didn't play the normal football that we are advocating for. Basing on the first round of the season records, we did very well in our way games compared to our home games and we are hoping that we will build up from there and post good results against Triangle," he said.

Ndlovu said if they are to fight for the championship, they have to pass the Triangle test.

Source - newsday
