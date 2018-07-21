Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Soccer

Bosso hold their first EGM

by Staff reporter
21 Jul 2018
HIGHLANDERS will hold their first extra-ordinary general meeting under new chairman Kenneth Mhlophe at the clubhouse tomorrow, with the team's performance this season set to dominate discussions.

Bosso's showing this season has continued to polarise opinion among its supporters, but the club's members are expected to endorse the job that coach Madinda Ndlovu has done since taking over at the start of the season.

Ndlovu has promoted players from the club's junior ranks into the first team system, and while results have not been forthcoming, as expected, the move has been widely accepted by the club's die-hard supporters.

A member, who will attend tomorrow's meeting, said they would back Ndlovu since he has heeded their calls to return to the club's old ways of doing things, which they have always demanded from his predecessors.

Highlanders started the season brightly, but have laboured recently, and before their last weekend win over Herentals, they had lost three games in a row.

But despite the recent slump in form, members want to give Ndlovu, a club legend, a fair chance.

"As members, we should be fair with him (Ndlovu). We have had coaches who were given $100 000 to buy players and what did they achieve? As far as I am concerned, Ndlovu has over-achieved. He had a good pre-season and started the league with an unknown quantity of players. People must understand that Highlanders are a poor team. We don't have money. We should give him a chance to work on his project, and start demanding results next year," the member said.

Ndlovu is on a three-year contract at Highlanders, where he has been tasked to bring back the club's culture of tapping from the club's juniors as well as playing entertaining football that can attract fans back to the stadium.

Another issue expected to top the agenda is the club's ballooning debt now said to be close to a $1 million.

Treasurer Donald Ndebele is expected to present his report on the financial situation at the club.

The meeting is expected to come with ideas on how they can clear the debt.

"What we should be more worried about is how we can retire the club's debt. The debt has arisen from the money that the club pays to bring in players from outside our structures. As long as we don't address the issue, then we have a problem," the member said.

Another thorny issue likely to be tabled tomorrow at the meeting is that of the draft constitution that was recently rejected by the club members, who allege that the authors of the document just re-wrote the old constitution instead of coming up with a new one.

Club chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube confirmed tomorrow's meeting.

Source - newsday
More on: #Bosso, #EGM, #Highlanders

Most Popular In 7 Days