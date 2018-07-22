Bosso gets maximum points

Sports / Soccer

Triangle United 0-1 HighlandersGoalkeeper Ariel Sibanda put up a man of the match performance as Highlanders edged out Triangle United 1-0. Newman Sianchali netted the winner in the 7th minute.United could have equalised on the half-hour mark but Russel Madamombe's strike went straight to the woodwork.Sibanda followed up with a crucial stop in the 34th minute when he stretched to deny Kudzai Chigwida's header. Six minutes later, the goalie made another brilliant save after Madamombe tried to hit the target directly from a corner.His best moment came on the hour when he blocked a penalty before saving the rebound.Bosso are now in the fourth position with 35 points while the Sugar Boys slump to 6th place.Elsewhere, Innocent Muchaneka's 2nd-minute effort was enough to give Chicken Inn a narrow 1-0 win over Mutare City while Herentals beat ZPC Kariba by a goal to nill.Results:Dynamos 0-1 Ngezi PlatinumTriangle United 0-1 HighlandersMutare City Rovers 0-1 Chicken InnHerentals 1-0 ZPC Kariba