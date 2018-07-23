Peter Dube, Gumede in Bosso board

Sports / Soccer

by Staff reporter

TWO former Highlanders' chairmen Ndumiso Gumede and Peter Dube have bounced back into the club's leadership structure as board members following an endorsement by members at a poorly attended mid-year review meeting at the clubhouse yesterday.Only 24 members attended the meeting yesterday, which kicked off more than an hour late.While Gumede and Dube, both previously banned without trial by Zifa last year before the sanctions were lifted, were endorsed, the members refused to endorse two other nominees, Nicholas Nyathi and Methuseli Mafu, saying the duo would better serve the club as executive members instead of the largely ceremonial board position."Let us not have such young people being put in the board because we want them as executive members and some of us had actually approached Mafu to be the executive secretary in this year's elections, but if you elevate him to the board, it means we can't have him next time," said club member Thembinkosi Thwala.Former vice-chairman Sikhanyiso Moyo concurred with Thwala, saying Mafu and Nyathi must be in the executive committee."I know Mafu is an accountant by profession; he knows figures and we want him there (executive) not in the board," said Moyo.Highlanders' members will next year vote for a vice-chairman and treasurer; positions presently held by Modern Ngwenya and Donald Ndebele respectively.The counter proposals then forced board chairman, radio legend Luke Mnkandla, to put the matter to vote and a majority endorsed Gumede and Dube.Speaking earlier before announcing the new appointees, Mnkandla had told the meeting that there were positions in the board that needed to be filled in terms of the club's constitution."We all know that there was a board member who resigned some time back (Davies Sibanda) and has not been replaced. Another board member Devine Ngwenya was transferred to Harare almost soon after being appointed into the board and has largely not been attending meetings and to his wisdom he has also said maybe we need to find a replacement and consider him in future when he maybe reverts to Bulawayo. Also in our possession is a letter of resignation from another board member ubaba uNgwenya (Thomas), so we need to fill those positions," said Mnkandla.He said in coming up with suitable candidates for board positions, the club considers certain expertise, which the identified individuals can bring to the club.Gumede first became chairman of Highlanders from 1978 to 1980 and from 1985 to 1987, while Dube, who previously held the club's secretary general position, was voted chairman in 2012, taking over from Themba Ndlela. He was chairman until his suspension last year, which was also his last term in office in terms of the club's constitution.