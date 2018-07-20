Bosso members trash draft constitution

Sports / Soccer

by Staff reporter

HIGHLANDERS club members have decided to stick to their current constitution after a proposed draft was trashed at Sunday's extra ordinary general meeting.A resolution was passed to dissolve the eight-member committee that produced the draft and appoint two members to work on amending the current constitution to align it with Fifa club licencing regulations.The working document was adopted by members in January 2006, while the constitutional review committee comprised of chairperson Elkanah Dube, board member Cosmas Sikhosana, Davies Ndumiso Sibanda, Donald Ndebele, Andrew Tapela, Nhlanhla Dube, Innocent Batsani Ncube and Daniel Molekele.Former Zifa education officer Brian Moyo queried if there was anything in the current constitution that stopped the club from complying with the Fifa club licencing regulations."What is in the current constitution that disqualifies the club to Fifa club licencing?" Moyo said.Former club vice-chairperson Sikhanyiso Moyo said the proposed new document was a waste of time."I propose that we forget about that draft. It is a waste of time," Moyo said.He was seconded by Allan Mpofu, while Thembinkosi suggested that another committee to work on amending the current constitution be set up.It was then resolved that the constitutional review committee be disbanded.Club secretary Israel Moyo said: "It is resolved to dissolve the constitutional review committee and appoint new members to scrutinise the current constitution, with a view to aligning it with compliance to Fifa club licencing regulations."A raft of leadership changes were proposed in the draft constitution, which sought to abolish the vice-chairperson and secretary-general's posts, with the former leading the team with four directors delegated separate responsibilities.It would also have eliminated the board of directors and replaced it with a council of elders.Meanwhile, sources have said two club legends Lawrence Phiri and Douglas Mloyi were likely to be recommended to the board of directors.Former club chairperson Peter Dube and Gumede's recommendation to the board was ratified.Four board members' posts fell vacant following the resignation of Retired Colonel Thomas Ngwenya, Divine Ngwenya, Sibanda and the elevation of Jimmy Ncube to club president.