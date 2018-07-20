BREAKING: Amini fired!

Sports / Soccer

by Staff reporter

Bulawayo City have parted ways with Amini Soma-Phiri due to a string of poor results that has seen the municipality outfit facing the dreaded chop as they are third from the bottom with 15 points.Soma-Phiri becomes the second coach to be shown the exit door inside the season by City and third inside six months after Mandla Mpofu (last year) and Darlington Dodo."Results have not been coming, we gave him a chance to save us but it's not looking good so we decided to disengage," said City chairman Jerry Sibanda.Assistant coach Bekithemba Ndlovu will now be in charge of the dressing room on an interim basis until the club finds a replacement or they substantiate him.