Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Soccer

Mukamba's return splits Dembare

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
DENVER MUKAMBA'S return to Dynamos from a short-lived loan spell at CAPS United could turn out to be a non-event amid indications coach Lloyd Mutasa is not yet ready to take the player back into the team.

The 2012 Soccer Star of the Year yesterday marked his return to the Glamour Boys after he heeded the club management's directive to report for training. He spent the better part of this year on loan to CAPS United after having been dumped by Mutasa but his romance with the Green Machine turned sour when he went AWOL.

The CAPS United leadership released him and he has traced his footsteps back to Dynamos. Yesterday, Mukamba took part in the Glamour Boys' training session.

But there are lingering doubts about whether Mukamba will be accommodated at the Harare giants as Mutasa appears reluctant to forgive him and take him back into the team. Apparently, the return of Mukamba has split the technical team and the club management.

Mutasa and his crew are against the return of the bad boy while the club's management want the player back in their ranks. Mutasa, who helped mould Mukamba during the formative years of his career at Kiglon, yesterday confirmed that the midfielder trained with the rest of the squad.

The coach, however, declined to comment on the possibility of Mukamba being included in the team. With Dynamos firing blanks, having amassed just 22 points from 20 matches and a massive 24-point gap between them and leaders FC Platinum, Mukamba's return would have been welcome given the player's ability, when he is fully focussed on his job.

But it's his other ugly side which Mutasa doesn't want to poison the team. "I can confirm that Denver (Mukamba) has trained with the rest of the squad this morning (yesterday),'' said Mutasa. ''He is back and trained the way everyone trained.

"On that one (whether Mukamba is in his plans), I don't have any comment and I think you can talk to the management otherwise all I can say is Denver did train.''

With the management seemingly leaving the ball in Mutasa's court, Mukamba could be in for even a rough time. Dynamos team manager Richard Chihoro, who was rehired during a brief period when Mutasa had been relieved of his duties, having been fired upon the mentor's recommendation in the off-season, said Mukamba's playing career at Dynamos was dependant on the technical team.

"I, as the manager of the team, can only confirm that Denver is back home from a loan spell with CAPS United," said Chihoro.

"He has a running contract with Dynamos and, therefore, he is obliged to come to work (with us) like he did today (yesterday).

"I have no doubt that he will also avail himself at work tomorrow (today). That's what his contract stipulates. He, just like everyone else in the team, should report for work every day."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald
More on: #Mukamba, #Dembare, #Caps

Comments

Shared student accommodation

Shoe covering, accessories

Emganwini west 300sqm $4 000

Toyota

Razor wire supply & installation

House to rent- bulawayo

Looking for house to rent

Emganwini west 200sqm $5 000


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Rescuers use a bulldozer to save young elephant in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 480 Views

France Radio Journalist meet MRP President over Gukurahundi

1 hr ago | 317 Views

What Next?

1 hr ago | 727 Views

Deadly suicide blast at polling station in Pakistan

1 hr ago | 178 Views

No to voter intimidation in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 551 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa rule out GNU

3 hrs ago | 2976 Views

Mnangagwa rushes Mugabe Airport upgrade

3 hrs ago | 1252 Views

State security organs on high alert

3 hrs ago | 852 Views

The story behind Mnangagwa's scarf

3 hrs ago | 1797 Views

Zimbabwe economy desperate for election turn-around

3 hrs ago | 287 Views

Mugabe-less Zanu-PF is still the party to beat in Zim elections

3 hrs ago | 655 Views

MDC Alliance, independent candidates clash

3 hrs ago | 770 Views

Final thoughts before the Zimbabwe election

3 hrs ago | 300 Views

Police flag Norton as hotspot

3 hrs ago | 606 Views

'Chamisa to be arrested,' says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 3146 Views

Zec reverses polling booth changes

3 hrs ago | 652 Views

Bulawayo South candidates storm out of residents meeting

3 hrs ago | 501 Views

Farm workers get $5 salary increment

3 hrs ago | 387 Views

MRP opens Mthwakazi parliamentary indaba

3 hrs ago | 195 Views

Mnangagwa urges sensitivity in mining operations

3 hrs ago | 157 Views

Shift from archaic politics of bribing electorate with foodstuffs, says Mliswa

3 hrs ago | 164 Views

Mnangagwa performance: Is it worthy second chance?

3 hrs ago | 270 Views

AU happy with Zimbabwe polls preps

3 hrs ago | 228 Views

Why I believe in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 170 Views

'New dispensation', same old lies

3 hrs ago | 159 Views

Chamisa insists on ballot paper testing

3 hrs ago | 574 Views

Too poor for periods, Zimbabwe's girls rely on rags

3 hrs ago | 126 Views

Zanu-PF supporters politicising presidential inputs

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

DOP leader turns to prayer, fasting to win poll

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

Mugabe's ex-finance minister granted 5-year separation with wife

3 hrs ago | 692 Views

Zimra tightens noose on smugglers

3 hrs ago | 322 Views

Zimbabwe-born officially opens UNAids 2018 Conference

3 hrs ago | 124 Views

Vote wisely with country's future at heart

3 hrs ago | 88 Views

Mqondisi Moyo never ceases to amaze

3 hrs ago | 263 Views

HIV vaccine test trial on cards for Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 237 Views

Battle line drawn - ZCTU

3 hrs ago | 744 Views

Whoever wins Bulilima West constituency must push development in education

3 hrs ago | 111 Views

'Chamisa violating Electoral Act, Peace Pledge'

3 hrs ago | 263 Views

We are prepared for vigils this week, MDC Alliance official

4 hrs ago | 345 Views

'MDC will win rigged elections hands down,' insist Chamisa - come 30th wailing and gnashing of teeth

4 hrs ago | 964 Views

Missing taxi driver found dead

4 hrs ago | 638 Views

Police to deploy 71 000 officers during polls

4 hrs ago | 111 Views

2018 Election: How to avoid a fist fight

4 hrs ago | 150 Views

Zimbabwe characterised by too much freedom, diplomats declare

4 hrs ago | 355 Views

Zanu-PF leading by example, claims SB Moyo

4 hrs ago | 143 Views

Zimbabweans top SA tourist arrivals

4 hrs ago | 146 Views

Bosso close in on Division One striker

4 hrs ago | 134 Views

Modi plans $100 000 revolving fund

4 hrs ago | 138 Views

Police ban Chamisa demo

4 hrs ago | 159 Views

Mnangagwa won't allow abuse of political freedom

4 hrs ago | 80 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days