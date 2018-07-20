Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Soccer

Bosso close in on Division One striker

by Staff reporter
HIGHLANDERS are closing in on a Division One striker from the Central Region to boost their firepower upfront, which head coach Madinda Ndlovu has repeatedly said needs a jump start.

In his report to members, club chairman Kenneth Mhlophe said negotiations with the player's employers were at an advanced stage and they were confident of having him in their books before the second transfer window closes on July 31.

Bosso, who have scored 19 goals from 20 games, are fourth on the table with 35 points; 11 behind defending champions and leaders FC Platinum, but the gap could have been much slimmer with a sharp strike force. The team has been creating numerous goal-scoring opportunities to the extent that at one time Ndlovu boasted at a press conference that the chances they were creating were much better than Arsenal of England.

While Mhlophe did not name the team they are negotiating with or reveal the identity of the player, Chronicle Sport has it on good authority that the striker is Tafadzwa Sibanda from TelOne, who are chasing the Central Soccer League championship.

The 25-year-old has so far netted five goals for the Midlands outfit, which coincidentally is coached by Highlanders' legend Joel Luphahla.

"While we might not want to put undue pressure on the boy, I can safely say he will be the solution to the goal crisis at Highlanders. He is a goal getter and I understand Luphahla lured him from Vumbachikwe in Matabeleland South, a clear indication that there is talent in the rural areas and remember even he (Luphahla) came from Tsholotsho and was a sensation at the club (Highlanders) alongside Zenzo Moyo," said the source.

It will not be the first time that Luphahla has recommended talented players to Highlanders, having previously brought in midfield sensation Adrian Silla, who was playing for his academy Dubai Seven.

Bosso have already registered former How Mine and Stellenboch of South Africa striker Tinashe Makanda and are waiting for his international reverse clearance, but with the league on a break this weekend due to impending national elections, the new recruits might make a sensational debut against Bosso's perennial rivals Dynamos at Barbourfields Stadium on August 5.

Source - chronicle

