Epoupa unveiled in Botswana

Sports / Soccer

FORMER Dynamos striker Christian Epoupa was unveiled yesterday by modest Botswana side Orapa United among half-a-dozen changes ahead of their new campaign.The Cameroonian striker signed a two-year deal with the Orapa-based club coached by former Highlanders mentor Bongani Mafu.Epoupa left DeMbare under a cloud before the start of the season after the Harare giants failed to pay him his dues. The big Cameroonian was forced to terminate his contract which still had a year running, accusing the Glamour Boys of breaching the contract.However, Dynamos have been making frantic efforts, of late, to lure back the Cameroonian back but, as correctly reported by The Herald yesterday, the efforts have been unsuccessful.Epoupa was DeMbare's top goal-scorer last season with his 12 goals helping DeMbare finish second in the championship race. His performances also earned him a place among the 11 Castle Lager Soccer Star of the Year finalists selected by a panel comprising journalists, coaches and club captains. However, DeMbare's loss is Orapa's gain.The Botswana club announced on their Facebook and Twitter handle that they had snapped up the player, together with five other additions, who include Bophelo Kealeboga, Kelapile Ndlovu, Gofaone Mabaya, Mothusi Johnson and Onkemetse Powe.Botswana national team player Lesego Keredilwe has also returned to the club from a loan spell."Christian Epoupa signed a two-year-deal with The Ostriches. A stunning striker from Cameroon arrived yesterday and will commence his training session tomorrow with the rest of the team."Orapa, who finished third in the Botswana Premiership last season, will also compete in the Mascom Top 8 Cup in the new season. The side recently overhauled their technical team in their quest to be competitive in the coming season by announcing the arrival of former Township Rollers coach Mogomotsi Mpote as one of the two assistants to Mafu.