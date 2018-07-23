Mutasa cries for help

Sports / Soccer

by Staff reporter

DYNAMOS coach Lloyd Mutasa says the problems bedevilling his team cannot be solved by him alone and has called on the club's stakeholders to rally behind him and his boys.The Harare giants are experiencing one of their worst episodes in Premiership football and are currently battling for survival in the bottom half of the table.There has been a lot of criticism on the coach, and the quality of the team at his disposal, which has won only five of the 20 matches they have played to date.DeMbare have made only two additions to their side after bringing in rookie forward Munashe Kaseke and Bret Amidu who is returning from FC Platinum on a loan spell.The mid-season transfer window is closing next Tuesday and Mutasa said he was confident with his arsenal ahead of the remainder of the season."Here and there you would want to press some panic buttons but we have been in this predicament before and to us it's not something that we should lose sleep over."It's something that we know we are capable of moving from."What is key is to have all the stakeholders to try and assist where it is possible because in football there are many factors that affect performance hence we would want those areas to be addressed."You don't just look at a player and say he is not good enough without looking at the other factors. I am sure these youngsters will be able to compete if we cover the areas that need to be covered."I don't doubt their pedigree. We are not very far from the other players that I am seeing in the league," said Mutasa.Dynamos are currently sitting 13th on the log standings with 22 points in the bag.Their strikeforce has been below par with 17 goals from 20 starts while the defence, which used to win them titles in the past, has already shipped in 23 goals.Last week's home defeat to Ngezi Platinum was their eighth loss this year.They were supposed to play Highlanders this week but the league has cancelled all matches because of the upcoming national elections.Mutasa said the break will give them time to reflect on their mistakes and plan ahead of their trip to Bulawayo for the return leg of the Battle of Zimbabwe.His squad had also been hit by injuries as vice-captain Marshal Machazane, Godfrey Mukambi and winger Cleoplas Kapupurika are carrying knocks."I think the break is coming at a time after losing to Ngezi Platinum. We have some few knocks in our team and I am sure this break will give them time to recuperate and probably get the job going as we get to next week in preparation of the Battle of Zimbabwe against Highlanders."On the other hand it's a matter of fine-tuning areas that need to be addressed hence we are giving other players game time in the few matches that we have lined up during the course of the week."Football has gone scientific these days and we are doing all we can to try and enhance the performance of these youngsters."But I would like to believe that probably the way they trained when we played Ngezi Platinum, personally as the coach, I was impressed."I am seeing the hunger in these youngsters. Hopefully, we are not going to be a team that is going to be beaten week in and week out. I know we will get it right," said Mutasa.