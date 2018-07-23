2 more strikers for Highlanders

Sports / Soccer

by Staff reporter

SUPERSPORT striker Prince Dube is close to completing a loan switch to Highlanders, as the club looks to add quality to its strike force ahead of the closing of the mid-season transfer window.Bosso have chosen to play their cards close to their chest over the players that they are looking to add to their squad, but it has been established that Dube is their prime target.The former Bosso striker moved to SuperSport in South Africa a year ago, but has struggled for game time.Meetings between concerned parties have already been held as the matter looks to be reaching conclusion.An unnamed Zambia national team Under-20 striker and Zifa Central Region Soccer League side TelOne forward Tafadzwa Sibanda are also said to be targeted by Highlanders.Highlanders chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube has maintained that reports linking them to Prince were mischievous, but on Thursday confirmed that two surprises could surface at the Bulawayo giants before close of transfer business on Tuesday."The transfer window is very short. It makes life very difficult, but we are hoping that come Tuesday, we would have tied down all our business," Nhlanhla said."There maybe one or two other surprises. Football is like that, it is not stagnant. There might be someone coming in that we might not have spoken about and someone might be leaving depending on what happens between now and Tuesday."He confirmed that former How Mine striker Tinashe Makanda was a done deal and was in the process of registration, while midfielder Denzel Khumalo had been promoted from the developmental side to the senior team, with Onwell Gombami losing out.Coach Madinda Ndlovu said they had been forced to look beyond their structures for a gunman."Analysis has been made from the time when we started to the mid-season window. We held meetings technically in conjunction with management to look at the direction the project is taking and we noted that we are very blunt up-front," Ndlovu said."The proper manpower to pull the trigger is not there in the squad that we have right now. We then agreed to say let us go out in the market to look at the other players who are hungrier than the ones that we have in the strike force."We are facing a difficult situation hence we have gone to look outside our structures but not as a core but for our youngsters to emulate. We can't go over two or three players in that area. Expect one or two strikers."Sources have said that striker Ozias Zibande will be loaned to struggling neighbours Bulawayo City.