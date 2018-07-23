Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Soccer

Mgadafi itching for Bosso spell

by Staff reporter
48 mins ago | Views
FORMER Highlanders striker, Prince "Mgadafi" Dube gave the clearest indication that he could be itching for a loan spell at the club after posting a picture on his Facebook page and stating he misses his days at Highlanders.

Dube moved to Supersport United mid last year but has not had game time at the South African club and talk has been awash that he could be returning to Highlanders on loan.

The striker trained with Bosso in May accentuating talks that he could be preparing for a move to Bosso. However, chief executive officer, Nhlanhla Dube has insisted there have been no talks with Supersport concerning Mgadafi and the player would not be moving to the club this mid-season transfer period.

Mgadafi, who is yet to make his SuperSport debut, was loaned out to NFD side, Black Leopards at the beginning of the year and there was hope he would see action but it was not to be.  The 20-year-old forward had scored six goals last year before he was snapped by Supersport following his exploits with the national team during the Cosafa Championships.

Prince was a menace to defenders using his pace and skill to get past many defences but there is fear a long spell on the sidelines could see him lose his touch. In the picture, Prince is with Bosso teammates in a line-up before a league match at Barbourfields and is accompanied by the words "Mic those times".

Highlanders fans took the chance to express their wish for the player to make a return, even if only for a short while with one Rachel Ndlovu saying "Come back mgadafi we mic you here at BF stadium".

Another fan, Emmanuel Dube said with Bosso facing Dynamos in their next league match at Barbourfields, Prince should come back and score against their eternal rivals.

Impeccable sources said a move to Bosso was nearing but Supersport requested Highlanders to pay half his salary reported to be R50 000 and the club baulked saying they did not have the funds to pay him the amount.

Highlanders has been facing a striking crisis with technical manager, Madinda Ndlovu expressing disquiet over the performance of his forwards and indicating that it will be the only department they will be tinkering with during this transfer window which closes on Tuesday.

Bosso has already signed former How Mine striker, Tinashe Makanda although he is yet to feature in the black and white jersey as paperwork to make him a Bosso player is still to be finalised.

Makanda was released by South African National First Division side, Stellenbosch in May and has received praises from Ndlovu who believes the striker can turn around their conversion rate, adding winning by the narrow margin of one-nil should be a thing of the past.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - zimpapers
More on: #Bosso, #Mgadafi,

Comments

Urgently looking for 4 roomed house to rent

For sale are sneakers and timberland

Livestock breeding on offer(breeding scheme

Gates on sale

Suits on sale

Cowdry park 4 room house on a 7 room slab on 350m2

House to rent

Lessons on art paintings


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mugabe must not come back even through Chamisa - ZCP

8 mins ago | 14 Views

A new and prosperous Zimbabwean future is in our hands

14 mins ago | 17 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa engage in show of force

17 mins ago | 117 Views

Open letter to Zanu voter

17 mins ago | 54 Views

Let's give our people decent burials

25 mins ago | 35 Views

How come women live longer than men?

26 mins ago | 58 Views

'Vote without panties,' says Misihairabwi-Mushonga

28 mins ago | 126 Views

Putin sees a Mnangagwa victory?

29 mins ago | 168 Views

Zanu-PF withdraws Mnangagwa case

30 mins ago | 81 Views

Chamisa vs Mnangagwa: 'It is a David - Goliath affair'

30 mins ago | 54 Views

Teacher stabbed, gang raped in front of her children

32 mins ago | 160 Views

Zimbabweans in South Africa flock to vote

33 mins ago | 53 Views

SA sends Zimbabwe vendors home

33 mins ago | 99 Views

Chamisa or Mnangagwa: It's the economy stupid

34 mins ago | 19 Views

Walkout at Mnangagwa rally again

35 mins ago | 152 Views

Mugabe ally's workers tortured

36 mins ago | 50 Views

Chamisa reports ZBC

36 mins ago | 82 Views

Undenge languishes in jail

37 mins ago | 59 Views

Accept outcome, says Mnangagwa's campaign manager

38 mins ago | 96 Views

Chamisa eclipses Mnangagwa?

38 mins ago | 211 Views

Jonathan Moyo backs Chamisa

39 mins ago | 145 Views

Biti claims he was a target of an assassination

40 mins ago | 124 Views

Superstitious politics will never win

41 mins ago | 70 Views

Bulawayo independent candidates form group

42 mins ago | 46 Views

The hero of Tjewondo battle

42 mins ago | 36 Views

Modi donates ambulance

43 mins ago | 77 Views

Matabeleland bull fetches $24 000

44 mins ago | 60 Views

New boss for Ingwebu Breweries

45 mins ago | 55 Views

Staying after being cheated on

46 mins ago | 52 Views

This is how you vote

49 mins ago | 29 Views

Ariel Sibanda's decade of mixed feelings

50 mins ago | 24 Views

Prostitution is on the rise

52 mins ago | 51 Views

Zimbabwe election results within five days

57 mins ago | 112 Views

Zipra's plan after downing Rhodesian Viscounts

58 mins ago | 78 Views

The rope around Mutasa's neck

59 mins ago | 56 Views

What happens to Chamisa's 18 year-old sister?

59 mins ago | 115 Views

Zimbabwe Stock Exchange sneeze before elections

1 hr ago | 36 Views

'Christians must get involved in politics'

1 hr ago | 23 Views

Top Chinese firm targets key rail project

1 hr ago | 71 Views

Dembare turns to Kingston Nkhatha

1 hr ago | 62 Views

Ultrasound Therapy for Sports Injuries

1 hr ago | 13 Views

WATCH: US Senator gives Zimbabwe polls thumbs up

1 hr ago | 97 Views

Zimbabwe decides

1 hr ago | 44 Views

'Mnangagwa has done his homework'

1 hr ago | 114 Views

After the votes are cast....

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Zimbabwe was on the verge of something special, says Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 70 Views

Our time for change has come: Ngarivhume

1 hr ago | 87 Views

Zimbabwe soldiers backing Chamisa?

1 hr ago | 140 Views

Sadc observers snub Mugabe

1 hr ago | 117 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days