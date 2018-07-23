Mgadafi itching for Bosso spell

Sports / Soccer

by Staff reporter

FORMER Highlanders striker, Prince "Mgadafi" Dube gave the clearest indication that he could be itching for a loan spell at the club after posting a picture on his Facebook page and stating he misses his days at Highlanders.Dube moved to Supersport United mid last year but has not had game time at the South African club and talk has been awash that he could be returning to Highlanders on loan.The striker trained with Bosso in May accentuating talks that he could be preparing for a move to Bosso. However, chief executive officer, Nhlanhla Dube has insisted there have been no talks with Supersport concerning Mgadafi and the player would not be moving to the club this mid-season transfer period.Mgadafi, who is yet to make his SuperSport debut, was loaned out to NFD side, Black Leopards at the beginning of the year and there was hope he would see action but it was not to be. The 20-year-old forward had scored six goals last year before he was snapped by Supersport following his exploits with the national team during the Cosafa Championships.Prince was a menace to defenders using his pace and skill to get past many defences but there is fear a long spell on the sidelines could see him lose his touch. In the picture, Prince is with Bosso teammates in a line-up before a league match at Barbourfields and is accompanied by the words "Mic those times".Highlanders fans took the chance to express their wish for the player to make a return, even if only for a short while with one Rachel Ndlovu saying "Come back mgadafi we mic you here at BF stadium".Another fan, Emmanuel Dube said with Bosso facing Dynamos in their next league match at Barbourfields, Prince should come back and score against their eternal rivals.Impeccable sources said a move to Bosso was nearing but Supersport requested Highlanders to pay half his salary reported to be R50 000 and the club baulked saying they did not have the funds to pay him the amount.Highlanders has been facing a striking crisis with technical manager, Madinda Ndlovu expressing disquiet over the performance of his forwards and indicating that it will be the only department they will be tinkering with during this transfer window which closes on Tuesday.Bosso has already signed former How Mine striker, Tinashe Makanda although he is yet to feature in the black and white jersey as paperwork to make him a Bosso player is still to be finalised.Makanda was released by South African National First Division side, Stellenbosch in May and has received praises from Ndlovu who believes the striker can turn around their conversion rate, adding winning by the narrow margin of one-nil should be a thing of the past.