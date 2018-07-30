Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Soccer

Highlanders vs Dembare tie, Bosso increase gate charges

by Staff reporter
BULAWAYO giants Highlanders have increased gate charges for their weekend encounter against chief rivals Dynamos set for Barbourfields Stadium with last year's scars still vivid after the match was abandoned due to crowd trouble.

Club chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube confirmed the increase in gate charges, which he said will be $5 for the rest of the ground, $10 for the wings and $15 for the VIP section.

Highlanders have been realising large attendance figures at their matches this season largely due to the exciting brand of football that has been introduced by the club's legendary son, Madinda Ndlovu, who took over from Dutchman Erol Akbay as coach at the beginning of this season.

In the reverse fixture in Harare this year, Highlanders emerged 1-0 victors and will be looking to complete a double over their troubled opponents, who, however, have boosted their squad with the signing of veteran Kingston Nkhatha, who was offloaded in South Africa.

The striker, who turns 33 on October 27, is returning to the domestic Premiership 11 years after he left for a stint in South Africa where he played for a number of teams, notably Kaizer Chiefs and SuperSport United.

Last season the epic encounter was halted after crowd trouble following a 41st minute goal by Dynamos' Christian Epoupa to cancel a 23rd minute beauty of a goal by then Highlanders skipper, Rahman Kutsanzira.

Epoupa's goal was hugely contested as fans and players felt the Cameroonian was in an offside position when he scored the equaliser and missiles rained on assistant referee Thomas Kusosa, who fans felt ought to have flagged for offside.

The match did not continue thereafter and the subsequent decision from the PSL disciplinary committee was that Dynamos be awarded the game on a 3-0 score line in terms of their regulations.

Weekend fixtures
Saturday: Harare City v Mutare City (Rufaro), Chapungu v Bulawayo Chiefs (Ascot), Yadah v Herentals (National Sports Stadium), ZPC Kariba v Triangle (Nyamhunga), Ngezi Platinum v Nichrut (Baobab), Bulawayo City v FC Platinum (Barbourfields Stadium)
Sunday: Caps United v Black Rhinos (National Sports Stadium), Highlanders v Dynamos (Barbourfields), Shabanie Mine v Chicken Inn (Maglas)

Source - chronicle

