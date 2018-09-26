Latest News Editor's Choice


Warriors squad for DRC matches named

by Staff reporter
26 Sep 2018 at 16:51hrs | Views
Warriors coach Sunday Chidzambwa has named a 23-member squad ahead of back to back Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against DRC on 13 and 16 October.

Marvelous Nakamba returns having missed the 1-all draw against Congo on 9 September.

Chidzambwa also included Nottingham Forest Defender Tendayi Darikwa who is expected to have his documentation in order for the crucial matches.

 

 The full squad:

Goalkeepers

    George Chigova - Polokwane City
    Donovan Benard - Ngezi Platinum Stars
    Edmore Sibanda - Witbank Spurs

Defenders

    Divine Lunga - Lamontville Golden Arrows
    Tendayi Darikwa - Nottingham Forest
    Alec Mudimu - CEFN Druids AFC
    Ronald Pfumbidzai - Bloemfontein Celtic
    Teenage Hadebe - Kaizer Chiefs
    Kevin Moyo - FC Platinum
    Eric Chipeta - Cape Umoya United
    Byron Madzokere - Yadah Stars

Midfielders

    Marshal Munetsi - Orlando Pirates
    Tafadzwa Kutinyu - Azam
    Danny Phiri - Lamontville Golden Arrows
    Richard Hachiro - Herentals
    Leeroy Mavunga - Yadah Stars
    Ovidy Karuru - Amazulu
    Marvelous Nakamba - Club Brugge KV

Strikers

    Khama Billiat - Kaizer Chiefs
    Talent Chawapihwa - Baroka
    Knowledge Musona - RSC Anderlecht
    Evans Rusike - SuperSport United
    Knox Mutizwa - Lamontville Golden Arrows


Source - ZIFA website (www.zifa.org.zw
