Sports / Soccer
Warriors squad for DRC matches named
26 Sep 2018 at 16:51hrs | Views
Warriors coach Sunday Chidzambwa has named a 23-member squad ahead of back to back Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against DRC on 13 and 16 October.
Marvelous Nakamba returns having missed the 1-all draw against Congo on 9 September.
Chidzambwa also included Nottingham Forest Defender Tendayi Darikwa who is expected to have his documentation in order for the crucial matches.
The full squad:
Goalkeepers
George Chigova - Polokwane City
Donovan Benard - Ngezi Platinum Stars
Edmore Sibanda - Witbank Spurs
Defenders
Divine Lunga - Lamontville Golden Arrows
Tendayi Darikwa - Nottingham Forest
Alec Mudimu - CEFN Druids AFC
Ronald Pfumbidzai - Bloemfontein Celtic
Teenage Hadebe - Kaizer Chiefs
Kevin Moyo - FC Platinum
Eric Chipeta - Cape Umoya United
Byron Madzokere - Yadah Stars
Midfielders
Marshal Munetsi - Orlando Pirates
Tafadzwa Kutinyu - Azam
Danny Phiri - Lamontville Golden Arrows
Richard Hachiro - Herentals
Leeroy Mavunga - Yadah Stars
Ovidy Karuru - Amazulu
Marvelous Nakamba - Club Brugge KV
Strikers
Khama Billiat - Kaizer Chiefs
Talent Chawapihwa - Baroka
Knowledge Musona - RSC Anderlecht
Evans Rusike - SuperSport United
Knox Mutizwa - Lamontville Golden Arrows
Source - ZIFA website (www.zifa.org.zw