Warriors squad for DRC matches named

Sports / Soccer

by Staff reporter

Warriors coach Sunday Chidzambwa has named a 23-member squad ahead of back to back Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against DRC on 13 and 16 October.Marvelous Nakamba returns having missed the 1-all draw against Congo on 9 September.Chidzambwa also included Nottingham Forest Defender Tendayi Darikwa who is expected to have his documentation in order for the crucial matches.The full squad:GoalkeepersGeorge Chigova - Polokwane CityDonovan Benard - Ngezi Platinum StarsEdmore Sibanda - Witbank SpursDefendersDivine Lunga - Lamontville Golden ArrowsTendayi Darikwa - Nottingham ForestAlec Mudimu - CEFN Druids AFCRonald Pfumbidzai - Bloemfontein CelticTeenage Hadebe - Kaizer ChiefsKevin Moyo - FC PlatinumEric Chipeta - Cape Umoya UnitedByron Madzokere - Yadah StarsMidfieldersMarshal Munetsi - Orlando PiratesTafadzwa Kutinyu - AzamDanny Phiri - Lamontville Golden ArrowsRichard Hachiro - HerentalsLeeroy Mavunga - Yadah StarsOvidy Karuru - AmazuluMarvelous Nakamba - Club Brugge KVStrikersKhama Billiat - Kaizer ChiefsTalent Chawapihwa - BarokaKnowledge Musona - RSC AnderlechtEvans Rusike - SuperSport UnitedKnox Mutizwa - Lamontville Golden Arrows