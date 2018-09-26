Dembare relegation woes mount

Sports / Soccer

by Staff reporter

Ngezi Platinum Stars closed the gap on top following a 2-1 victory over CAPS United in a match played at Baobab Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.Madamburo are now two points behind leaders FC Platinum who lost away in the Low Veld.Ngezi got their goals from Donald Teguru and James Nguluve while the Green Machine secured the consolation through Joel Ngodzo.Teguru found the back of the net in the 2nd minute before Nguluve doubled the lead on minute 67. CAPS United's goal was from the spot in the 81st minute but was not enough as the home team completed a double over them.In Harare, Dynamos's woes continue to mount as they were held to a goalless draw by Bulawayo Chiefs at Rufaro Stadium.The Glamour Boys are in the 13th position, just a point ahead of Chapungu who are the top placed team in the relegation zone.Dembare started well, dominating possession in the opening minutes. Chiefs only found their feet towards the half-hour mark when there we denied what looked like a legitimate penalty after Phakamani Dube handled inside the box.The home team never showed intend on goal for the remainder of the half.The second period also yielded nothing and the match ended in a stalemate.At Barbourfields, Highlanders beat Yadah 2-1. Ralph Matema scored against his former side, heading in an equaliser in the 41st minute after Newman Sianchali had put Bosso in front on minute 21.A well-executed strike by Denzel Khumalo in the 67th minute restored Tshilamoya's advantage.Yadah, however, were reduced to ten men after Simbarashe Sithole received a red card.The home team managed to hold on their lead as they grabbed the maximum points.Elsewhere, Triangle United were too strong for FC Platinum as they cruised to a 3-1 victory.Kudzai Chigwida (5'), Lameck Nhamo (60′) and Pascal Manhanga (81') were on target for the hosts while Rodwell Chinyengetere got the consolation for the Zvishavane side in the 75th minute.Results:Ngezi Platinum Stars 2-1 Caps UnitedDynamos 0-0 Bulawayo ChiefsHighlanders 2-1 YadahTriangle 3-1 FC PlatinumShabanie Mine 1-1 Bulawayo CityChicken Inn 2-0 ChapunguNichrut 3-0 Harare CityHerentals 4-1 Black RhinosMutare City 0-0 ZPC Kariba