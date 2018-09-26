Latest News Editor's Choice


WATCH: Mourinho, Pogba in tense training ground exchange

by Staff reporter
26 Sep 2018 at 20:03hrs | Views
Footage has emerged showing Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba who appears to be exchanging harsh words with his coach Jose Mourinho during a training session.

The 30-second video, released by Sky Sports, comes after the Red Devils crushed out of the Carabo Cup on Tuesday, losing 7-8 on penalties to Derby.

Pogba was recently stripped of the vice-captaincy. He watched yesterday's game from the stands.

The Frenchman's relationship with Mourinho has reportedly deteriorated and the two allegedly clashed on Saturday during the 1-1 league draw against Wolves.



Most Popular In 7 Days