Rahman Gumbo sent on forced leave

by Staff reporter
28 Sep 2018 at 06:57hrs | Views
WARRIORS' assistant coach Rahman Gumbo has been sent on forced special leave by South African National First Division side Witbank Spurs due to poor results that have seen the ambitious outfit registering a single win in five league starts.

Gumbo reportedly reached an agreement with the club to go on special leave, but sources said his fate is almost as good as sealed.

"The Siyavutha management has decided unanimously with our head coach Rahman Gumbo to place him on special leave. The decision was taken largely due to results that were not forthcoming. The team will be administered in the interim basis by Vusi Mkhatshwa and Tshepo Ntia as his assistant," Witbank Spurs wrote on their official Facebook page.

Gumbo had been given a one-year contract by Witbank Spurs, with the sole mandate of getting the team promoted to the Absa Premiership.

He seemed to be on track with a winning start to the season, but subsequent results did not go Witbank Spurs' way. Gumbo recently received his work permit and last weekend's game was his first to sit in the dugout. Contacted for comment, Witbank Spurs chief executive officer Freddy Mapulane said Gumbo's fate will be decided when they meet him with him soon.

Pressed on whether there were any chances of Gumbo returning to the team, Mapulane said: "No comment."

The 55-year-old Gumbo won four league championship medals in three different countries. He landed his first league title as a rookie in 1999 with Highlanders and managed to retain the championship the following season. He was then fired after losing away to Buffaloes in his third season with Bosso.

Source - chronicle
More on: #Rahman, #Giumbo, #Fired

