Bosso in last Harare trip

by Staff reporter

HIGHLANDERS will be hunting for their first out of Bulawayo win in the second half of the season when they take on Caps United at the National Sports Stadium tomorrow.Bosso are making their sixth league trip of the season to Harare where they have won three matches, beating Herentals 2-0, archrivals Dynamos 1-0 and Harare City 2-1. Highlanders drew 0-0 against Yadah and lost 2-1 to Black Rhinos in the capital. The defeat against Black Rhinos came in the second half of the season.Highlanders have made four trips in the second half of the season, losing to Black Rhinos, sharing the spoils with Nichrut in a 0-0 draw, losing 1-0 to Mutare City Rovers and 2-0 to ZPC Kariba.Tomorrow, Highlanders will make their last league visit of the season to Harare against Caps United, whom they played to a 0-0 draw in the first leg at Barbourfields Stadium.In the first half of the season, Highlanders played six out of Bulawayo games, winning three, drawing once and losing twice by identical 1-0 score lines to Ngezi Platinum Stars and FC Platinum.The game against Caps United is one of the biggest clashes on the calendar despite the fact that the two sides are out of the title race. What makes the clash even more exciting is that the two sides meet at a time when they still harbour dreams of a top four finish.Caps United are fifth on the league table with 43 points, just a place above Highlanders, who are on 42 points. Bosso head to Harare bubbling with confidence following a 2-1 mid-week win over Yadah, while Caps United will be hoping to bounce back from a 2-1 loss to Ngezi Platinum Stars.The Bulawayo giants will be without midfielder Denzel Khumalo, who scored a beauty against Yadah, due to suspension. Khumalo, Caps United's central defender Stephen Makatuka, Kudzanayi Dhemere of Dynamos, Black Rhinos' Tafadzwa Jaravani, Jeffery Takunda of Mutare City and Yadah left-back Brian Chikwenya will miss the weekend games after picking up three yellow cards each.Bosso's hopes will be pinned on keeper Ariel Sibanda, defence stalwart Peter Muduhwa, combative midfielder Adrian Silla and winger Gabriel Nyoni. Caps United's players to watch include veteran Method Mwanjali, playmaker Joel Ngodzo, defensive midfielder Dominic Mukandi and utility player Milton Ncube.Meanwhile, a group of Bosso fans known as Team Away that has been organising Highlanders' roadshows, has appealed to the team's supporters from Bulawayo to travel to Harare for the Caps United clash."This is the last league trip to Harare and we are calling on Highlanders fans interested in travelling for the Caps United game to meet at our usual pick-up point outside Tredgold Courts on Sunday at 7AM. We've organised safe transport that will depart at 7.30AM so that we avoid speeding. The fares for the return trip are $20. To those travelling, please make sure that you carry safe water, carry your own water and make sure that you adhere to anti-Cholera tips," said Lloyd Sibanda, the Team Away spokesperson.FixturesToday:Black Rhinos v Triangle United (National Sports Stadium), Harare City v Chicken Inn (Rufaro), FC Platinum v Dynamos (Mandava), Bulawayo City v Ngezi Platinum Stars (Barbourfields)Tomorrow:Caps United v Highlanders (National Sports Stadium), Chapungu v Shabanie Mine (Ascot), Herentals v Mutare City Rovers (Rufaro), Bulawayo Chiefs v Nichrut (Luveve) Monday: Yadah v ZPC Kariba (Rufaro)