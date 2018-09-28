Dembare sinks deeper

Sports / Soccer

FC Platinum 2 - 0 DynamosFC PLATINUM closed in on a second successive Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title and left record winners Dynamos facing a tough fight to avoid a first-ever relegation from the top-flight league with a comfortable 2-0 win over the beleaguered Harare giants at Mandava Stadium yesterday.Not even the midweek sacking of coach Lloyd Mutasa could provide the much-needed reprieve for Dynamos as two goals by Mkhokheli Dube and Rodwell Chinyengetere inside the first 21 minutes of the contest condemned them to a fifth straight winless game.It was a sadly familiar story for Dynamos, who remain on 31 points from 29 games, just a point above relegation. In fact, Dynamos could end the day in the drop zone if Chapungu and Yadah register wins in their league matches today.DeMbare fans turned Mandava into a sea of blue, creating a carnival atmosphere in a bid to inspire their charges, but it proved in vain as veteran forward Dube opened the scoresheet for the hosts in the sixth minute after capitalising on a schoolboy blunder by Godfrey Mukambi.Chinyengetere, who has been enjoying a purple patch in FC Platinum's last five assignments, made it two for the miners on the 21st-minute mark, with his goal tally rising to 15.Interim Dynamos coach Lloyd Chigowe conceded that his side was now facing the real danger of relegation, but maintained that they would survive."Minus the mistakes made by the defenders, I think the team is doing well. We are now walking on a tight rope and for the last games, we have to pick many points and avoid relegation," he said."We are still on course to survive, so we need 10 or 12 points so that we can be sure of surviving relegation."His counterpart Norman Mapeza was surprisingly not in a celebratory mood after yesterday's crucial win and Ngezi's shock defeat to Bulawayo City ensured his side regained their fivepoint lead after the midweek glitch against Triangle.Mapeza hit out at the media, accusing them of trying to put his side under pressure."You guys have to be positive when asking questions to us. You don''t have to put us under unnecessary pressure. I have been under pressure during my days as a player and now as a coach I refuse to be put under pressure anymore," he said."But this was a good response by the boys after dropping points during midweek. We are well on course in everything we do now. This is football, the most important thing is to work hard and make sure we collect more points in the remaining games."Chigowe, who took over from Mutasa following the midweek goalless draw against Bulawayo Chiefs on Wednesday, was hoping for a positive start, but his side looked disjointed at the back in the early minutes.Dynamos also showed why they have the worst strike force in the league, with a paltry 20 goals all season, after another poor show in front of goal.FC Platinum goalkeeper Wallace Magalane also had a good game denying Tawanda Macheke, who had Dynamos' best chance of the first half in the 24th minute following a neat and quick build-up that involved Quality Kangadze and Bret Amidu.Though he had initially been denied the opportunity to play in the match by his former paymasters, Amidu had a good game creating some good chances for the visitors.W Magalane, R Mudiviwa, G Bello, K Moyo, W Stima, W Mhango, N Tigere (G Mbweti 55), F Madhanhanga (D Chafa 72), R Chinyengetere, M Dube (A Eonde 81), R Kutsanzira.S Chinani, P Makaha, O Mushure, G Mukambi, E Mandiranga, J Marufu, M Mukumba, Q Kangadzi, T Macheke (B Mukambi 31'), C Kapupurika (K Kumwala 67'), B Amidu.Black Rhinos 3-1 Triangle United, Harare City 0-0 Chicken Inn, FC Platinum 2-0 Dynamos, Bulawayo City 1-0 Ngezi Platinum Stars.CAPS United v Highlanders (National Sports Stadium), Chapungu v Shabanie Mine (Ascot), Herentals v Mutare City Rovers (Rufaro), Bulawayo Chiefs v Nichrut (Luveve).Yadah FC v ZPC Kariba (Rufaro)