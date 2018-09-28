Dynamos crisis deepens

Sports / Soccer

by Staff Reporter

THE fearful prospects of relegation are slowly turning into reality for Dynamos after the giants plunged into the drop zone at the weekend following what has now become a routine defeat at FC Platinum.DeMbare, who fired coach Lloyd Mutasa last week, need to work out an escape plan in their last six games of the season, which include the rescheduled Harare Derby against Caps United.They will also play Black Rhinos, Herentals, Triangle and Mutare City in Harare and then travel to Nichrut for the last match of the season at Ascot.The new men in charge of the side Lloyd Chigowe and Murape Murape know they need to start picking up points as a matter of urgency.But the big question is whether they have the right playing personnel and the capacity to call the correct decisions from the bench to turn the fading giants into winners again following a miserable run in their last five games.Since their 3-0 defeat to Highlanders early last month, which was their biggest loss to their old foes in the history of the decades-long Battle of Zimbabwe, Dynamos have never recovered from the blow.They have not only failed to win a game in those last five league matches but have also not scored a goal in over 450 minutes of play.DeMbare fired blanks in the goalless draw against Chapungu, the defeat by Harare City (0-1), Bulawayo Chiefs (0-0) and Saturday's reverse at Mandava which ended in a 2-0 loss.The poor run of play for which Mutasa and his assistants were the biggest casualties, has left Dynamos hard-pressed to win at least half of their remaining league matches and also hoping that their rivals in the relegation dogfight drop points.Dynamos with 31 points, still have a glimmer of hope as they are only separated by a point with the trio of Yadah, Bulawayo Chiefs and Nichrut.Chapungu are also in the relegation mix on 33 points. However, Dynamos interim coach Chigowe has remained adamant the Glamour boys will rise, while imploring the club's fans to rally behind the embattled giants.Chigowe, who only had one training session with the team before departing for Mandava last week, said he was encouraged by a dominant second half display by his charges at FC Platinum."The glamour will be back when we get a win. The performance was fine against FC Platinum but we just need to panel-beat one or two things to get a result. We missed two of our senior centre backs and I think that cost us the game."Dynamos is here to stay . . . they will not be relegated. We have seen enough to believe that it can be done, the whole second half FC Platinum were defending for their lives."I only trained 30 minutes with the team before the game and if we had more time with the boys then we could have done far much better in this game. I was just appointed and was already on the road with the team."We just gave the players shape but they were not prepared for this kind of game and in our next game, I am sure we would have worked with the guys more and they will be ready," said Chigowe.Dynamos have gone through one of their most depressing periods that even their supporters have turned their backs on the team. Attendances have been low of late and surprisingly on Saturday while the team was on the road to Mandava, various chapters of the club's supporters organised clean-up campaigns in different parts of the country in the fight against cholera."To the supporters I just want to say this is their team Dynamos and there will be no other Dynamos that will come, they need to support us and push the team in the final matches."Yes results have been bad but Dynamos supporters need to rally behind the team in their numbers as we fight against relegation."Chigowe also felt the confusion over the status of Brett Amidu had unsettled the midfielder whom he had thrust into the starting side.