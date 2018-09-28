Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
Sports / Soccer

Ndiraya quits Ngezi Platinum

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Tonderayi Ndiraya's reign as Ngezi Platinum head coach today came to an end after the two parties agreed to part ways after 2 and a half years.

What began as a vibrant vision of guiding Ngezi Platinum to a maiden premier league title has ended in an aborted relationship with 5 games till the end of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season.

Marathon meetings on Tuesday (today) culminated in Ndiraya and Ngezi Platinum parting ways.

After getting off to a flying start, a fading campaign which saw Madamburo marred by inconsistency has culminated in Ndiraya moving away from Mhondoro with Madamburo second on the log standings and 5 points behind log leaders FC Platinum.

Part of a statement issued out by Ngezi Platinum read; "Ngezi Platinum wishes to announce the departure of coach Tonderayi Ndiraya from the team through a mutual separation agreement. The board and management of Ngezi Platinum Stars would like to thank Tonderai Ndiraya for his commitment to the team for the past 2.5 years. We have no doubt that he will continue to succeed as a young coach and wish him all the best in his future endeavours".

Ndiraya leaves Ngezi Platinum having led them to a 7th place finish in their maiden season as well as Chibuku Super Cup glory.

In his second year in charge Ndiraya guided Ngezi to a third place finish.

Having fallen 5 points off the pace Ndiraya leaves Mhondoro with Ngezi Platinum in second place with 5 games to go.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - zbc

Comments

Clean & neat houses in bulawayo

House to buy

3 bedrooms romney park house for sale

House for sale at selbrone park

Retail outlet let to let

Razor wire supply and fix $10/m

Restaurant forsale

House to buy


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Buyanga owns the mystery supercar

2 hrs ago | 334 Views

Late bus operator's wife on the run

2 hrs ago | 496 Views

Parirenyatwa accomplice, Newman Batanai Madzikwa, arrested

2 hrs ago | 291 Views

Two women arrested for murder

2 hrs ago | 285 Views

Soul Jah Love goes vulgar?

2 hrs ago | 210 Views

AFM fight intensifies

2 hrs ago | 252 Views

Supreme Court allows water disconnections

2 hrs ago | 122 Views

Cholera kills one in Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 720 Views

Hillside Teachers College enrolment set to increase

4 hrs ago | 468 Views

Sam Wezhira; where ignorance is bliss, 'Tis folly to be wise

5 hrs ago | 447 Views

Another bleak future for Zimbabweans

6 hrs ago | 1859 Views

Monetary Policy and Fiscal measures a toxic concoction

8 hrs ago | 1905 Views

Harare magistrate varies Biti's bail conditions

8 hrs ago | 1796 Views

Chamisa to drag police to court over anniversary ban

9 hrs ago | 1332 Views

Parliamentarians to declare assets by Friday

9 hrs ago | 511 Views

Premiere of Gukurahundi documentary hailed

9 hrs ago | 857 Views

High Court evicts invaders from white farmer's land

9 hrs ago | 1055 Views

Chamisa gets backing from war vets

9 hrs ago | 1963 Views

Ginimbi arrest warrant dropped

9 hrs ago | 364 Views

Mnangagwa must just bite the bullet

9 hrs ago | 986 Views

EcoCash-Zesa_Powertel unholly alliance

9 hrs ago | 299 Views

High Court sets aside conviction of Patson Dzamara

9 hrs ago | 455 Views

Mnangagwa capable of steering Zimbabwe's economy from the doldrums

10 hrs ago | 898 Views

DweezyBwoi Wonder strikes gold in South Africa

11 hrs ago | 464 Views

MLF congratulates King Lobhengula II

13 hrs ago | 1244 Views

The latest Monetary Policy Statement & Fiscal Measures intend to rob Zimbabweans again

13 hrs ago | 3386 Views

Zimbabwe's 25 Largest Corporates by Revenue (2017)

14 hrs ago | 3406 Views

UZ release new graduation date

14 hrs ago | 2141 Views

Gay storm, Msipa quits

14 hrs ago | 4620 Views

MPs to declare assets by Friday

14 hrs ago | 1670 Views

Mnangagwa warned of the 'ghost of 2008'

14 hrs ago | 3357 Views

Contractor finalises $241m Beitbridge border designs

14 hrs ago | 1480 Views

Fastjet assures Zimbabwe clients

14 hrs ago | 1379 Views

Boy (10) goes missing, remains found at border

15 hrs ago | 1836 Views

IATA laments Zimbabwe's $136m airlines debt

15 hrs ago | 378 Views

Vendors use catapults to save German tourist from elephant attack

15 hrs ago | 1929 Views

Dodgy Bulawayo business forum corns delegates

15 hrs ago | 1096 Views

JSC, exhibits clerk sued over missing gold

15 hrs ago | 433 Views

Police launch manhunt for Fort Rixon murder suspects

15 hrs ago | 709 Views

Ex-Gweru town clerk still getting salary

15 hrs ago | 889 Views

National budget tracking critical for legislators

15 hrs ago | 135 Views

Boom in housing projects cements Lafarge optimism

15 hrs ago | 522 Views

New town planned for Kanyemba

15 hrs ago | 534 Views

Mnangagwa ropes in Mangwana

15 hrs ago | 960 Views

Mutare commits $3m to infrastructure upgrade

15 hrs ago | 196 Views

National Youth Service defends involvement in Zanu PF politics

15 hrs ago | 228 Views

Falcon College sues parent over non-payment of child's fees

15 hrs ago | 697 Views

Bev, Harpers rekindle 'romance'

15 hrs ago | 467 Views

First Mutual seeks Meikles liquidation

15 hrs ago | 362 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days