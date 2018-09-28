Ndiraya quits Ngezi Platinum

Sports / Soccer

by Staff reporter

Tonderayi Ndiraya's reign as Ngezi Platinum head coach today came to an end after the two parties agreed to part ways after 2 and a half years.What began as a vibrant vision of guiding Ngezi Platinum to a maiden premier league title has ended in an aborted relationship with 5 games till the end of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season.Marathon meetings on Tuesday (today) culminated in Ndiraya and Ngezi Platinum parting ways.After getting off to a flying start, a fading campaign which saw Madamburo marred by inconsistency has culminated in Ndiraya moving away from Mhondoro with Madamburo second on the log standings and 5 points behind log leaders FC Platinum.Part of a statement issued out by Ngezi Platinum read; "Ngezi Platinum wishes to announce the departure of coach Tonderayi Ndiraya from the team through a mutual separation agreement. The board and management of Ngezi Platinum Stars would like to thank Tonderai Ndiraya for his commitment to the team for the past 2.5 years. We have no doubt that he will continue to succeed as a young coach and wish him all the best in his future endeavours".Ndiraya leaves Ngezi Platinum having led them to a 7th place finish in their maiden season as well as Chibuku Super Cup glory.In his second year in charge Ndiraya guided Ngezi to a third place finish.Having fallen 5 points off the pace Ndiraya leaves Mhondoro with Ngezi Platinum in second place with 5 games to go.