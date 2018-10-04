Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
Sports / Soccer

Ariel blow for Highlanders

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
HIGHLANDERS goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda will miss the Chibuku Super Cup quarter-final tie against holders Harare City at Rufaro Stadium tomorrow after he suffered a head injury that has seen him fail to train for the whole week.

THE Bulawayo giants' first choice shot stopper sustained the injury in the league game against Caps United at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday and he joins striker Tafadzwa Sibanda and skipper Honest Moyo on the sidelines.

Coach Madinda Ndlovu confirmed Ariel's injury and will be forced to pick either Nedrick Madeya, whom he complained of indiscipline after the mid-week league game against Yadah, or Prosper Matutu.

Despite the absence of Ariel and the other key players, Ndlovu re-iterated his ambition to clinch the Chibuku Super Cup and end the season in the top-four in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

"We have disadvantages here and there in terms of personnel. The goalkeeper Ariel (Sibanda) had a nasty head injury last week and has not been training with the team. We still have to get the details of the injury from the doctors. Nothing has come out up to today, which means the injury is serious. The captain (Moyo) is still nursing an injury as is Tafadzwa (Sibanda). Those are the difficulties we are facing, but it's an assignment that we have to deal with and we have to meet the target of getting to the final and win this cup," Ndlovu said.

He said while they still want to pursue a top four finish, it is imperative that they win the cup competition.

"The cup game is totally different from the league. It's unrealistic now talking about the league title. For us, we have tried to give ourselves a target of fourth position and try as hard as we can in this cup. We still want to pursue the two and see how far we can go," he said.

He added that he is wary of the Harare City threat.

"We know who we are facing. They have been playing very well. They have posted good results of late. We have played them before and we know what they are capable of doing. We will go into this game with the mind that the only disadvantage we have is the venue (being away)."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday
More on: #Ariel, #Bosso, #Chibuku

Comments

Bulawayo stands for sale

House for sale at selbrone park

Warehouse for sale in bulawayo belmont industrial area

Retail outlets to let

Flats for sale

House to buy

3pierce lshape couches

Houses to buy


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Barclays Bank Zimbabwe changes name to First Capital Bank

2 mins ago | 0 Views

TelOne launches Video on demand entertainment service

10 mins ago | 2 Views

Bond notes vs US Dollar simple explanation in isiNdebele

57 mins ago | 408 Views

African governments urged to integrate statistics and geospatial information for sustainable development

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Old Mutual Two Oceans Marathon announces 2018 final results ahead of their 50th anniversary campaign launch

1 hr ago | 44 Views

'Chigumba tweet case verdict today'

2 hrs ago | 292 Views

Rooting out corruption one arrest at a time

2 hrs ago | 217 Views

Chief Justice Malaba to officially open High Court rooms in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 163 Views

Finance Minister cannot change Act Of Parlimanet via ministerial statement

2 hrs ago | 759 Views

ZRP retires cops who have reached 50

2 hrs ago | 1103 Views

340 boreholes operational in the month of September in Byo

2 hrs ago | 168 Views

BCC deals with 542 burst water pipes out of 1015 reported

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

Who cursed our Economy?

2 hrs ago | 608 Views

Zimbabwe runs out of critical drugs

3 hrs ago | 1105 Views

Battle over NSSA erupts

3 hrs ago | 936 Views

Truworths wades into devaluation debate

3 hrs ago | 792 Views

Billions earmarked for Zimbabwe oil project

3 hrs ago | 1242 Views

NSSA pardons defaulting employers

4 hrs ago | 569 Views

'Declare hyenas state of disaster'

4 hrs ago | 2169 Views

Money Laundering Bill to stem externalisation

4 hrs ago | 840 Views

'Preserve culture to enhance local tourism'

4 hrs ago | 116 Views

Senators demand cholera vaccines at Parliament

4 hrs ago | 395 Views

Fraudster issued with warrant of arrest

4 hrs ago | 661 Views

Man gets 20 years for murder

4 hrs ago | 532 Views

Zanu-PF chair ruffles feathers at top table

4 hrs ago | 956 Views

Forex shortage hits essential drugs supply

4 hrs ago | 394 Views

Teachers demand pay hike

4 hrs ago | 1284 Views

Jealousy hubby kills wife, sets lover's house ablaze

4 hrs ago | 738 Views

Vandalism puts struggling NRZ off track

4 hrs ago | 189 Views

Protect personal data breaches

4 hrs ago | 102 Views

Ex-councillors in court over stands

4 hrs ago | 325 Views

Woman arrested for removing council demarcation pegs

4 hrs ago | 255 Views

Mthuli Ncube's monetary measures could stabilise currency, but drive inflation

4 hrs ago | 670 Views

Panicky Zimbabweans resort to hoarding

4 hrs ago | 422 Views

Minister defends police brutality on vendors

4 hrs ago | 399 Views

Mnangagwa worried by raw exports

4 hrs ago | 193 Views

'Zimra can raise over $8bn on increased tax compliance'

4 hrs ago | 150 Views

Churches push for Mnangagwa, Chamisa talks

4 hrs ago | 541 Views

Hermaphrodite kid's op procedures start

4 hrs ago | 236 Views

Chief Sigola in court for assault

4 hrs ago | 186 Views

'Cement sector has excess capacity'

4 hrs ago | 204 Views

Cold spell to continue

4 hrs ago | 466 Views

Zanu-PF conference set for Esigodini

4 hrs ago | 159 Views

Man 'stabs, stones' 'witch' aunt to death

4 hrs ago | 177 Views

Govt cracks whip on gold milling centres

4 hrs ago | 148 Views

Justice Malaba calls for modernisation of Zimbabwe judiciary

4 hrs ago | 166 Views

Jabulani Sibanda, Didymus Mutasa re-admitted into Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 972 Views

Zesa boss granted bail

4 hrs ago | 153 Views

Kasukuwere dumped by top lawyer

4 hrs ago | 350 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days