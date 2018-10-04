Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
Sports / Soccer

Bosso are not drunkards, out of Chibuku Cup

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Harare City FC  2 - 0 Highlanders
WILLIAM MANONDO continued with his fine run of form in the Chibuku Super Cup as he scored his 13th goal of the tournament to propel Harare City Football Club into the semi-finals.

Manondo headed in Gareth Madhaike's corner-kick in the 28th minute to double Harare City's lead after Wilfred Muvirimi had put the hosts ahead just six minutes earlier.

Highlanders missed a penalty in the 10th minute when Adrian Silla's effort was saved by City 'keeper Maxwell Nyamupangedengu.

Harare City coach Mark Harrison was delighted with the result, praising Manondo for his purple patch.

"The boy's form in the Chibuku Super Cup shocks me. I am delighted with the win though we were forced to defend, but that is how cup games are," he said.

His opposite, Madinda Ndlovu, blamed Bosso's loss on goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda and his defenders.

"We played a team which has a lot of experience, but we conceded soft goals; the first goal being from the near post which is a crime in football — the keeper could have done better.

"The second goal was a free header and again the defenders could have done better. But at the end of the day I think that penalty miss was the turning point in our quest to win the match," said Ndlovu.

Highlanders had an opportunity to surge ahead in the 10th minute when Nigel Makumbe was brought down by Learnmore Muyambo.

Referee Ruzive did not hesitate to point to the spot but Highlanders central midfielder Silla's spot-kick was saved by Nyamupanedengu.

Harare City, who were forced to defend deeply in the early stages of the match, scored their first through Muvirimi after 22 minutes.

Manondo then doubled Harare City's lead, and the visitors came close to reducing the arrears in the 42nd minute but Gabriel Nyoni failed to convert from close range. Four minutes after the break, Brian Banda unleashed a powerful strike from 35-yards only to be denied by the upright.

Then Highlanders forward Tafadzwa Sibanda saw his effort cleared off the line by City centre-back Hastings Chapusha in the 52nd minute.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - zimpapers

Comments

Lupane properties

Bulawayo town houses

Van on sale

Reigate 650m² stand for sell

Stock feeds on sale

Wedding dresses on sale

Isuzu kg 300 on sale

Warehouse for sale in bulawayo belmont industrial area


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Tsvangirai's brother dies

26 mins ago | 118 Views

Zimbabwe won't recognise 'new' Ndebele King

29 mins ago | 110 Views

Baptism of fire for Mthuli Ncube, ZCTU says 2% tax protest goes ahead

30 mins ago | 93 Views

Air Namibia plane impounded in Harare

36 mins ago | 132 Views

Mugabe debt saga in new twist

46 mins ago | 154 Views

Mugabe's son-in-law in trouble

47 mins ago | 295 Views

RBZ, fat cats rule the black market

47 mins ago | 193 Views

Zimsec under probe

48 mins ago | 73 Views

Mthuli Ncube needs to cushion the poor

49 mins ago | 45 Views

Machete killings, marauding gold panners strike fear in Kwekwe

49 mins ago | 50 Views

Supa Mandiwanzira accused of grabbing airline

50 mins ago | 100 Views

Mthuli Ncube's austerity measures target civil servants

52 mins ago | 27 Views

Mnangagwa warns Chamisa

53 mins ago | 121 Views

Panic grips Zimbabwe

53 mins ago | 47 Views

Zimbabwe rebases economic data

54 mins ago | 17 Views

5 000 'duped' in stands deal

55 mins ago | 29 Views

Councils given go ahead to garnish Govt departments

55 mins ago | 18 Views

UK tourists to Zimbabwe double

56 mins ago | 26 Views

Majaivana rejected Tuku

56 mins ago | 24 Views

Zimbabwe has enough fuel stocks, claims Gumbo

57 mins ago | 22 Views

Army boss killers to hang

58 mins ago | 31 Views

Mnangagwa to hand over Tsholotsho houses built by Jonathan Moyo

58 mins ago | 27 Views

Datlabs upgrades plant

59 mins ago | 6 Views

Zimbabwe, US in extradition pact

1 hr ago | 24 Views

'Chamisa wants to be Prime Minister'

1 hr ago | 80 Views

RBZ won't de-link accounts

1 hr ago | 25 Views

French kiss for Mnangagwa reforms

1 hr ago | 24 Views

'MDC supporters a bunch of hypocrites'

1 hr ago | 114 Views

CSOs weigh in on Monetary Policy

1 hr ago | 87 Views

High taxing scares away investors - Zanu PF activist

1 hr ago | 100 Views

Mnangagwa cannot just do nothing - Mpofu

1 hr ago | 159 Views

Tajamuka gives Minister Mthuli Ncube up to 15 October to remove 2% tax

2 hrs ago | 690 Views

Fuel shortages irk motorists

13 hrs ago | 3461 Views

Man gets 15 years behind bars for murder

15 hrs ago | 2074 Views

Mohadi's divorce in dramatic turn

20 hrs ago | 8532 Views

Zimbabwe to hike traffic fines

20 hrs ago | 4774 Views

Bond note plunges

20 hrs ago | 20305 Views

Mthuli Ncube warns of more pain ahead

21 hrs ago | 6543 Views

TeOne to compete with Kwese's Iflix and DStv

21 hrs ago | 2962 Views

New broom sweeping clean, let's rally behind the new dispensation!

22 hrs ago | 1646 Views

ZCC in a bid to get ED and Chamisa to talk - will that end vote rigging curse

22 hrs ago | 2528 Views

No gain without pain, Mthuli Ncube not a fool, says MDC-T VP

22 hrs ago | 6966 Views

Beitbridge woman smuggled drugs in canoe

22 hrs ago | 1311 Views

Inmate escapes from prison

22 hrs ago | 1466 Views

Speculation fuelling panic buying, black market

24 hrs ago | 1980 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days