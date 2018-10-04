Latest News Editor's Choice


Darikwa jets in

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
NOTTINGHAM Forest defender Tendayi Darikwa has arrived in the country ahead of the Warriors' back-to-back 2019 AFCON qualifiers against DRC on Saturday and next Tuesday.

The England-based defender touched down at the Robert Mugabe International Airport this afternoon.

"It's good to be back, it's been a long time," he said.

Darikwa was accompanied by South-Africa based trio of Ronald-PFumbidzai, Danny Phiri and Knox Mtizwa.

Other South Africa-based Warriors including Khama Billiat, Teenage Hadebe, George Chigova and Talent Chawapiwa arrived in the morning today while others jetted in yesterday.

Wales-based Alec Mudimu is expected later today.

Captain Knowledge Musona and Marvelous Nakamba are expected tomorrow, a few hours before departure for Kinshasa.

The Warriors will have light training tomorrow morning before camping for three days in DRC ahead of the Saturday game.

Coach Sunday Chidzambwa will name the travelling 18-man squad tomorrow.

Source - dailynews
