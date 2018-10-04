Bosso focus on top-four finish

Sports / Soccer

by Staff reporter

HARARE City maintained their dominance over Highlanders in the Chibuku Super Cup by booting out Bosso in the quarter-finals on Saturday.City dismissed Bosso 2-0 to shatter Highlanders' dream of winning the Chibuku Super Cup, a demand coach Madinda Ndlovu had made to his players."Chibuku is the only cup that can bring back hope that we continue with the project that we have in place. This is the time that I have now gone out and openly demanded something from my players if they want to keep their positions in the team for the next season. When you start a project, there is probation, you cannot be in one place (because) the players also become comfortable," Ndlovu said before the start of the Chibuku Super Cup.Highlanders fluffed a number of scoring opportunities against Harare City on Saturday, with combative midfielder Adrian Silla even missing a penalty.While Bosso bowed out, Dynamos and Caps United marched on, giving themselves opportunities to salvage something from their not-so-convincing season. Caps United booked a place in the semi-finals by claiming the scalp of Chapungu, while Dynamos beat Herentals.Triangle United, who are silently doing their business in the competition, hammered Nichrut 5-1 to join defending champions City, Dynamos and Caps United in the semi-finals of the Chibuku Super Cup. Now that they are out of the Chibuku Super Cup, Highlanders can focus on their second target of finishing in the top four in the league. Bosso's remaining league matches at Barbourfields are against Bulawayo City, Harare City, Bulawayo Chiefs and FC Platinum.Bosso have two out of Bulawayo games against Shabanie Mine and Chapungu. How Highlanders players react after bowing out of the Chibuku Super Cup will be key towards achieving their top four goal. Highlanders are sixth on the table with 43 points and are competing for a top-four finish against fourth-placed Triangle, who are on 48 points, and Caps United, who are a point above Bosso.