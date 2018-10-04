Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
Sports / Soccer

'Dynamos lack quality players,' says Katsande

by Staff reporter
48 mins ago | Views
KAIZER Chiefs and former Warriors strongman Willard Katsande has said it wouldn't be surprising if Dynamos was relegated from the Castle Premier Soccer League, as they lack quality in playing personnel.

Speaking in an interview with Mutare-based Diamond FM, the former national team skipper said while it will be a difficult scenario not to have the Glamour Boys in the country's flagship league, reality on the ground pointed to a sorry state of affairs at the club, which he seemed to attribute to long standing boardroom squabbles and unexpected financial problems resulting in them settling for less quality players.

"It's going to be different not to have Dynamos in the league, but at the same time if you look at the way they are performing, the way they assembled their team, their squabbles in camp, you don't expect a team like Dynamos to cry financial problems because their home matches are always packed and you can't tell me that you can fail to pay a player $300 or $100, its unfair. You end up settling for less quality in the end," said Katsande.

He cited Maritsburg United reject Blessing Moyo as the only quality player in the Dynamos squad with a strong heart, character and mental strength.

"If you look at Dynamos this season, they don't have quality, its only maybe Blessing Moyo with all due respect to my fellow professionals, but in terms of playing for a big team like Dynamos, you need a strong heart, character and mental strength. I don't think they have those kind of players. The way I analysed their play, we won't be surprised if they are relegated because the performances are actually a true reflection of their status.

"If they are performing well, you can say well, anything can happen, but from the way we are seeing things, it's difficult, it's dog eat dog now and the next four or five games will be a challenge to them. They are playing against teams that are also fighting for their lives. There was a team called Moroka Swallows, one of the big teams in South Africa, but they are not in the league, why, because they didn't perform. So if you don't come to the party this season you are bound to be relegated, you just have to put your house in order," said Katsande.

DeMbare resume their survival fight with a tricky tie against Harare rivals Caps United at Rufaro Stadium on Sunday. They occupy the last relegation slot, with 31 points from 28 games and time is running out for them to escape from the red zone.

Should they win against Caps United, DeMbare will move four places up the table to 11th. They will leapfrog Yadah, Bulawayo Chiefs and Nichrut, who are all tied on 32 points from 29 games. They would also dislodge Chapungu, who are on 33 points. Dynamos are winless in five games and hard-pressed for a victory to appease their restless fans. They last won on September 2, beating Bulawayo City 2-1.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle

Comments

Harrisvale stand 622sqm2 serviced 20k bank transfer accepted

Bulawayo land to be developed

Farm forsale

Retail space to let

Bulawayo stands forsale

Land to be developed

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

Gwabalanda 4roomed house seating on 300m2 with full title deeds walled and gated


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa gets 72-hour ultimatum

19 mins ago | 370 Views

Fears grow pending bond notes, RTGS crash

20 mins ago | 201 Views

Mnangagwa panics over crisis

21 mins ago | 324 Views

Zimbabwe businesses rejects bond note

26 mins ago | 423 Views

Zesa seeks to evict Telecel

27 mins ago | 119 Views

Police investigate mysterious death of boy

28 mins ago | 160 Views

Cooking oil producers say supply is adequate

32 mins ago | 173 Views

One killed in machete gang fights over gold claims

33 mins ago | 138 Views

Looting of State resources to blame for economic crisis

34 mins ago | 97 Views

How the Zimbabwe govt stole from its people, again

35 mins ago | 151 Views

Harare carnival put on hold, again

37 mins ago | 40 Views

ZSE market capitalisation breaches $16bn mark

38 mins ago | 54 Views

Monetary, fiscal policies: The equivalent of a two legged stool?

38 mins ago | 40 Views

Chinese pair jailed 42 months for shooting ex-Zanu-PF MP son

39 mins ago | 161 Views

Nyabote wins Zanu-PF Mutoko North primaries

40 mins ago | 62 Views

Zanu-PF bars renegade Chiredzi councillors

41 mins ago | 54 Views

Man shot dead over parking space

41 mins ago | 238 Views

Police to clamp down on ZCTU demo

44 mins ago | 156 Views

UZ in total shutdown amid security fears on graduation day

45 mins ago | 252 Views

Mthuli Ncube secures guarantee for RTGS bank balances

45 mins ago | 240 Views

Govt urged to ring-fence RTGS accounts

47 mins ago | 212 Views

Bulawayo residents to fork out more in rates

48 mins ago | 112 Views

Fraud accused Ginimbi named face of Harare International Carnival

50 mins ago | 62 Views

Mnangagwa's government re-activates price control taskforce

51 mins ago | 132 Views

EU poll report reads like MDC-Alliance script

52 mins ago | 268 Views

Bosso close in on Prince, Zakhu

53 mins ago | 79 Views

Zinara board fired

54 mins ago | 140 Views

Mnangagwa's govt warns demonstrators

55 mins ago | 211 Views

Fierce fighting looms in MDC Alliance

56 mins ago | 477 Views

Zimbabwe election results not 'verifiable' or 'traceable', says EU

57 mins ago | 263 Views

Zimbabwe will continue using multi-currency system, says Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 3693 Views

Empty shelves, rationed bread ring alarm bells in Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 3024 Views

Mthuli Ncube makes progress on Arrears Clearance Road Map

12 hrs ago | 2072 Views

Zimbabwe elections fell short of international standards, says EU

13 hrs ago | 5575 Views

Zimbabwe: We rise and fall together

13 hrs ago | 2068 Views

Haulage truck goes up in flames

13 hrs ago | 3363 Views

Harare prophets pay prostitutes to stage-manage miracles

14 hrs ago | 4633 Views

'Punish panic buying influencers'

14 hrs ago | 1623 Views

Ginimbi, Wicknell trial starts

14 hrs ago | 1286 Views

Cheating couple caught cohabiting

14 hrs ago | 3135 Views

Kriegsverbrecher is given Honorary Doctor of Law

15 hrs ago | 715 Views

Soldiers fined for assaulting farmers

15 hrs ago | 1307 Views

'Zhuwao beds teen cousin without protection'

15 hrs ago | 3036 Views

KFC Zimbabwe runs out of money to buy chickens

15 hrs ago | 1719 Views

Mthuli Ncube secures backing of IMF and World Bank

15 hrs ago | 2284 Views

Zimbabwe tourizim App launched

15 hrs ago | 205 Views

Woman bashes ex-boyfriend

15 hrs ago | 1010 Views

Mugabe's Sekeramayi hits hard times

15 hrs ago | 1974 Views

Chamisa will not be tricked into a GNU with Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 2999 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days