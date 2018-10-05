Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
Sports / Soccer

Bosso get their Prince

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
HIGHLANDERS have officially signed young strikers Prince Dube and Bukhosi Sibanda on a two and one-year contracts respectively. The duo were unveiled to the media by excited Bosso coach Madinda Ndlovu at the club offices in Bulawayo yesterday.

"I present to you our new boys to strengthen the team next season. As of today Prince Dube and Bukhosi Sibanda are officially Highlanders players," said Ndlovu.

Dube and Sibanda, who have been training with Bosso for over a month after failed stints in South Africa, fit well into the club's rebuilding exercise, whose focus is on young players.

Both players are 21-years-old. The duo were in South Africa for a year, with Dube opting out of SuperSport United to resuscitate his career, while Sibanda quit Cape Town-based First Division club Ubuntu.

An equally excited Highlanders' chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube said: "Prince signed for two years and hopefully we will be able to extend the contract after that. Bukhosi was in transit to Europe, but when that hit a snag we then agreed with Bantu Rovers to have him for a year. We have a mutually beneficial understanding with Bantu Rovers. If he doesn't move to Europe during the course of next year, we have the first option of keeping him further."

Highlanders recently launched a nine-day #BuyPrinceDube campaign, which the Bosso boss said will officially close tomorrow.

"Fans were saying we must bring Dube and we heeded the call. The campaign officially ends on Saturday and we want to assure our members and fans that every penny that was donated will be formally accounted for. No money comes into the hands of an individual at Highlanders, but having said that, we would like to appeal to our fans to continue helping their club," Dube said.

With the coming on board of the two players, Highlanders, who presently have no extra slot in their register, will now have to loan out some players to accommodate the duo next season.

"The remaining league games will be crucial to the players we have. They have to play for their contracts now, but you must appreciate that there are some youngsters who have proved that they deserve to be part of the squad through their performances," said coach Ndlovu.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald

Comments

Retail space to let

Stands forsale

Houses buyers

Bulawayo stands forsale

Plate compactor for hire

Looking for houses for sale and land

Stands forsale

Bulawayo stand forsale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa confronts Mudzuri

2 hrs ago | 4506 Views

WATCH: SA ready to help Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 2535 Views

fastjet Zimbabwe still accepting multi-currency payments

3 hrs ago | 798 Views

Mnangagwa clamps down on ZCTU protests

3 hrs ago | 1315 Views

Man pulls father's member

3 hrs ago | 1587 Views

Majome eyes PG post

3 hrs ago | 2345 Views

Zimbabwe health minister a medical impostor

3 hrs ago | 1893 Views

Citizens seriously suffer due to economic crisis

3 hrs ago | 585 Views

Mugabe in externalisation storm

3 hrs ago | 4377 Views

Mthuli Ncube seeks IMF's economic supervised plan

3 hrs ago | 1212 Views

Extreme poverty in Zimbabwe hits 79%

3 hrs ago | 393 Views

Rush to offload bond notes triggers stocks rally

3 hrs ago | 1868 Views

SA automobile firm to set up plant in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 924 Views

First Mutual engaging Finance Minister for allocation of foreign currency

3 hrs ago | 267 Views

Parties internal strife not restricted to MDC Alliance

3 hrs ago | 206 Views

English made easy by the Language Coach (writing articles)

3 hrs ago | 144 Views

Some Zimbabweans have poisoned themselves with spit

3 hrs ago | 613 Views

Mliswa defends Zivhu's $1m defamation claim

4 hrs ago | 403 Views

Matemadanda defends presence of soldiers at police roadblocks

4 hrs ago | 772 Views

ZCTU leaders to spent night in custody as ZLHR rescues detained staff members

4 hrs ago | 345 Views

Traffic cop convicted of duping 104 motorists

4 hrs ago | 541 Views

Nduna says R500k Ginimbi, Chivayo fraud hit him like lightning bolt

4 hrs ago | 495 Views

Mnangagwa petitioned to rein in Zanu-PF officials selling State land

4 hrs ago | 350 Views

Muchinguri taken to task over Masvingo highway

4 hrs ago | 423 Views

Buyanga blacklisted from property dealings

4 hrs ago | 552 Views

Zanu-PF rants over Mthuli Ncube's 2% tax

4 hrs ago | 975 Views

Mnangagwa's battle to win EU enemies far from over

4 hrs ago | 544 Views

Chamisa calls for international community to correct Zimbabwe 'election mischief'

4 hrs ago | 1458 Views

Vehicle importers panic over duty

4 hrs ago | 1241 Views

Perrance Shiri's imposter in court for swindling farmers

4 hrs ago | 300 Views

Zanu-PF National Youth league member suspended

4 hrs ago | 351 Views

Kirsty Coventry fires SRC board

4 hrs ago | 845 Views

Musona, Nakamba clubs raided for 'match-fixing'

4 hrs ago | 337 Views

Tendai Biti lies about Harare fatal shooting

4 hrs ago | 1218 Views

Readmission of expelled cadres revitalises Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 267 Views

ZCTU's demo quashed by police, 100 people arrested

4 hrs ago | 202 Views

Zimbabwe black market rates tumble

4 hrs ago | 2252 Views

Teacher rapes, tricks victim into abortion

4 hrs ago | 485 Views

EU poll observer report: Public camaraderie with Chamisa

4 hrs ago | 377 Views

Planned ZCTU protests expose Chamisa's MDC alliance

4 hrs ago | 364 Views

Zimbabwe passports to be processed within 4 weeks

4 hrs ago | 1013 Views

Dr Mnangagwa to officiate at GZU graduation, while economy burns

4 hrs ago | 210 Views

EU slammed over biased Zimbabwe election report

4 hrs ago | 387 Views

Cop arrested for shoplifting

4 hrs ago | 387 Views

'Zimbabwe economy to undergo painful epoch'

4 hrs ago | 458 Views

Musician's wife kills self over infidelity

4 hrs ago | 1237 Views

Rapist father pours hot porridge on pregnant daughter

4 hrs ago | 353 Views

Tsikamutanda dies after snake overpowers him during exorcism

4 hrs ago | 851 Views

Hands off wife's phone, court rules

4 hrs ago | 484 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days