Italian clubs track Nakamba

ZIMBABWE'S international midfielder Marvelous Nakamba has once again come under the spotlight following indications that two Italian clubs - Fiorentina and Torino - are after his signature.Nakamba is currently on a four-deal that runs until June 2021 at Belgian club, Club Brugge. His profile has continued to grow and previously he has had English Premiership clubs Liverpool and West Ham tracking him.The latest development from the two Italian Serie A clubs comes after the Zimbabwean player made his debut in the UEFA Champions League for Club Brugge in a Group A clash against Spanish giants Atletico Madrid in October.Nakamba came on as a substitute in the second half in a match they lost 3-1. According to transfermarketweb.com. Nakamba is being targeted by both Fiorentina and Torino as he continues to catch the eye of top European clubs.Fiorentina are sitting on position 11 in the Italian Serie A after 15 games. Last month Nakamba was part of the history-making band when Club Brugge registered their biggest win by a Belgian club in Europe's premier club competition when they beat top French side Monaco 4-0.Monaco are under the guidance of France and Arsenal legend Thierry Henry. It was Club Brugge's first group win in a Champions League assignment in 13 years. Nakamba's exploits at Club Brugge seem to be paying off as he continues to get attention from different European clubs. He has become a key player for the Warriors.Despite the Warriors midfielder missing his Belgian club's opening UEFA Champions League group game against Borussia Dortmund in September and the Warriors' AFCON tie against Congo Brazzaville due to a knee injury, he made strong comeback.Nakamba was part of the Warriors team that beat DRC 2-1 in their own backyard and they went on to share the spoils in the second leg at the National Sports Stadium in back-to-back matches. He also travelled with the team to Liberia last month for their AFCON game which ended in a disappointment when they went down 1-0.The Warriors just needed a point to qualify for next year's AFCON finals with a game to spare and hopes were high that they would complete the task but it didn't go their way.While his last assignment with the Warriors didn't go as expected, Nakamba and his Belgian club, Club Brugge, return to the Champions League action tomorrow when they take on Atletico Madrid at Jan Breydel Stadium in Sint-Andries, Bruges, Belgium. And this may be another opportunity for the Zimbabwean player to shine as he continues make strides in his career.