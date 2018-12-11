Young Warriors storm into Cosafa final

Sports / Soccer

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe 2 -1 ZambiaThe Zimbabwe under 20 national soccer team, the Young Warriors are through to the final of the COSAFA Youth Championships after a 2-1 semi-final victory over hosts, Zambia in Kitwe this afternoon.Goals by Highlanders defender, Andrew Mbeba and Delic Murimba of Triangle United propelled the Young Warriors to the famous victory.Zimbabwe will play South Africa in the final on Thursday after Amajitha beat Angola 1-nil in the other semi final.