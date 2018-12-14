Latest News Editor's Choice


Manchester United fires Jose Mourinho

by BBC
53 mins ago | Views
Jose Mourinho has left his job as Manchester United manager after two and a half years in charge.

The Portuguese, 55, won the FA Cup and the Europa League at Old Trafford.

But United are sixth in the Premier League, 19 points behind leaders Liverpool, who beat them 3-1 on Sunday.

"A caretaker-manager will be appointed until the end of the season while the club conducts a thorough recruitment process for a new, full-time manager," United said in a statement.

"The club would like to thank Jose for his work during his time at Manchester United and to wish him success in the future."

