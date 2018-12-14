Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Soccer

Chicken Inn snap up attackers

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
CHICKEN Inn FC have signed two attacking players, Clive Augusto and Sipho Ndlovu, on two-year deals as they start the process of strengthening their side to challenge for the 2019 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title.

Augusto, a winger-cum-striker, joins the 2015 league champions from Ngezi Platinum Stars, with central midfielder Ndlovu coming from relegated Bulawayo City.

The two players, both aged 24, are the first off-season signings Chicken Inn coach Joey Antipas recommended and with age on their side, the duo is expected to add firepower to the Gamecocks' side.

Chicken Inn secretary-general Tavengwa Hara yesterday said the two were part of the five players that the club has identified in its bid to launch a strong title bid.

"I think the coach (Antipas) was clear in one of the interviews that he did with you about his desire to reinforce the squad with guys who still have energy to carry them through. We've tied down Clive Augusto and Sipho Ndlovu. It is our hope that they will add value to the Chicken Inn side during the coming years that they will be with," said Hara.

Chicken Inn finished the 2018 league campaign third on the table behind champions FC Platinum and runners-up Ngezi Platinum Stars. Antipas said his side will be challenging for the championship next season and therefore wants players with "firepower".

In 2018, inconsistency cost Chicken Inn the championship as they dropped points at crucial stages thereby allowing FC Platinum and Ngezi Platinum Stars to turn the title race into a two-team event.

"I thought we could have done much better in 2018. There were times we were also in the race and we just lost the plot, lost games we should have won or drawn. I am therefore looking forward to beefing the squad.

"Some of the players right now still got it but I don't think they'll be good enough for us to challenge for the championship," said Antipas.

"To challenge for the championship, you need to bring in players that will add value to the squad. Some of the players are in the twilight of their careers, so we have to add more firepower. By firepower, I mean a couple of more youthful players. Football is about fighting, so we need to bring in fighters.

"Areas of much concern are the wingers; we don't have much depth on the flanks and we also need to bring in a quality centre-back like Peter Muduhwa, I think it will be ok," Antipas said.

The old horses at Chicken Inn, who are reaching the "twilight" of their careers include 37-year-old central defender Moses Jackson, midfielder Clemence Matawu, who turned 36 on Thursday, striker Obidiah Tarumbwa (33), defender Ben Nyahunzwi and central midfielder, Simon Munawa.

Nyahunzwi and Jackson have been competing in central defence alongside Guide Goddard, who spent the better part of the season on the bench. Goddard turns 30 next year.

Muduhwa's contract with Highlanders expires on December 31 and he has been reluctant to pen a new deal with Bosso.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mandatory HIV testing before marriage proposed

6 mins ago | 26 Views

SA issues warrant of arrest for Grace Mugabe

17 mins ago | 198 Views

WATCH: ZBC scams and sabotages War veterans

26 mins ago | 224 Views

Mnangagwa urges nation to unite after August 1 killings report

42 mins ago | 335 Views

Prophet Makandiwa relocates to Zambia?

1 hr ago | 1200 Views

ZANU PF conference came and gone, what's the way forward?

2 hrs ago | 553 Views

MDC took advantage of the obvious

2 hrs ago | 1453 Views

War vets sue ZBC

3 hrs ago | 1229 Views

August 1 violence probe team nails Chamisa's MDC

3 hrs ago | 1849 Views

War vets demand $13.5 billion

3 hrs ago | 1583 Views

Man dies receiving prayers at shrine

3 hrs ago | 1297 Views

Fuel shortages hit BCC operations

3 hrs ago | 669 Views

Chief Ndiweni faces arrest

3 hrs ago | 1280 Views

Kamambo reaches out to loser Chiyangwa

3 hrs ago | 490 Views

Soldiers' use of live bullets was 'unjustified and disproportionate' - Report

3 hrs ago | 669 Views

Miner lays contempt of court charge against Nyambirai

3 hrs ago | 172 Views

Foreign-based motorists urged to use eTIP facility

3 hrs ago | 473 Views

Man fatally strikes wife over infidelity

3 hrs ago | 739 Views

Harare hit by serious water chemical shortages

3 hrs ago | 147 Views

August 1 massacre commander's promotion raises stink

3 hrs ago | 384 Views

No coups in 2018: Will 2019 be so stable?

3 hrs ago | 163 Views

Harare City Council sells land to raise salaries

3 hrs ago | 259 Views

Killer army pilot jailed

3 hrs ago | 612 Views

Mugabe's ex-minister fights default judgment

3 hrs ago | 167 Views

Parliament has final say on death penalty

4 hrs ago | 136 Views

Police shoot, injure 2 robbers

4 hrs ago | 376 Views

Mukanya in make-up gig

4 hrs ago | 181 Views

State admits lack of documentary evidence in Mandiwanzira case

4 hrs ago | 140 Views

Tendai Biti tears into Mthuli Ncube's budget

4 hrs ago | 672 Views

War vets storm Mnangagwa office

4 hrs ago | 567 Views

Crucial findings in the commission of inquiry report

4 hrs ago | 983 Views

Zanu-PF recovers 15 vehicles from expelled members

4 hrs ago | 620 Views

Peak season at Beitbridge border

4 hrs ago | 318 Views

Police urged to deploy vehicles to critically needy areas

4 hrs ago | 231 Views

Cassava makes history

4 hrs ago | 586 Views

Zimbabwe pushes to abolish death sentence

4 hrs ago | 177 Views

Granny, grandson axed to death

4 hrs ago | 482 Views

Kamambo, Chiyangwa bury hatchet

4 hrs ago | 457 Views

Black Panther star Danai in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 399 Views

Mutare eyes smart city status

4 hrs ago | 118 Views

Ministry official off the hook

4 hrs ago | 261 Views

Zimbabwe, SA border authorities brace for increased traffic

4 hrs ago | 124 Views

Findings of Commission of Inquiry into 1 August 2018 Post-Election Violence

4 hrs ago | 654 Views

Boy (16) arrested for carjacking

4 hrs ago | 335 Views

Mnangagwa to launch cattle breeding scheme

4 hrs ago | 144 Views

ManU sacked Mourinho for being 6th; we are the poorest yet can't sack ED, even after 38 years - it sucks!

14 hrs ago | 1867 Views

Deployment of the soldiers was lawful and 'unavoidable' - Report

14 hrs ago | 2492 Views

Motlanthe Commission recommends compensation

15 hrs ago | 2752 Views

WATCH: War vets call Matemadanda a bogus taxi driver

17 hrs ago | 5994 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days