Kamambo reaches out to loser Chiyangwa

Sports / Soccer

by Staff reporter

NEWLY-ELECTED Zifa president Felton Kamambo yesterday paid a courtesy call on his predecessor, Philip Chiyangwa, as he commences extensive engagement processes with football stakeholders, the association's website reported.Kamambo worked with Chiyangwa for two years when he was an executive committee member since the 2015 election to March this year, when he resigned from the board.According to Zifa, Kamambo pledged to support Chiyangwa during his tenure as the Cosafa president, adding that he appreciates that Zimbabwean football stands to benefit with one of its own at the helm of the regional body.He said Zifa was prepared to lobby for and support the elevation of Chiyangwa to the top echelons of Caf and Fifa.Kamambo acknowledged the strides that the game had made under the Chiyangwa-led executive committee, particularly its success with national teams.Kamambo also met members of the secretariat for the first time as the new head of the association and encouraged them to complement his efforts to develop football.In tow was Phillemon Machana, who was re-elected executive committee member, and Kamambo said the two shared the same vision from the time they worked together and they would both strive to reposition Zifa.Kamambo has vowed to engage stakeholders in order to nurture long-term mutually beneficial relations necessary for Zifa to attract partnerships.He underscored the need for all stakeholders to work tirelessly and focus on the great tasks of re-engagement and development.