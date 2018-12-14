Latest News Editor's Choice


Nyoni, Muduhwa reluctant to sign new Bosso contracts

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago
HIGHLANDERS are losing patience with winger and vice-captain Gabriel Nyoni, and central defender Peter Muduhwa for dragging their feet on contract renewal talks amid reports of interest from Caps United and Ngezi Platinum Stars respectively.

The two are the only players the club is yet to tie down, as it chases the December 31 deadline when the duo's contracts expire.

"It's work in progress, we are still hopeful, but we also believe all negotiations have to come to an end," said Highlanders' chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube, in an indication that Bosso were close to ending discussions with the two senior players.

Bosso have been busy since the end of the season, tying down key players such as the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Goalkeeper of the Year Ariel Sibanda, as well as securing the services of Nqobizitha Masuku on a two-year deal.

During the 2018 season, Prince Dube and Bukhosi Sibanda were also brought on board and are likely to feature in this Sunday's charity match against Caps United. Another player sources indicated Bosso were close to securing is relegated Bulawayo City goalkeeper, Wellington Muuya.

"The club will be loaning out the goalkeeping duo of Prosper Matutu and Nedreck Madeya as there was a general feeling that they never really gave Ariel a serious challenge. By bringing in Muuya, it's believed Sibanda will also be on his toes as he will not relax knowing that once he does that Muuya was on hand and it might be difficult to reclaim the number one spot again," said the source close.

Besides Matutu and Madeya, Bosso also have to loan three infield players to accommodate the arrival of Sibanda, Dube and Masuku.

"As is the norm worldwide, any player who featured in less than nine games last season is likely to be loaned out," said the source.

Source - chronicle

