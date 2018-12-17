Latest News Editor's Choice


Early ticket sales for Warrriors last Afcon qualifier

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
TO avoid chaotic scenes at Zimbabwe's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations last qualifying match against Congo-Brazzaville in March next year, the Zimbabwe Football Association has resolved to start early ticket sales.

At the first board meeting of the newly elected Zifa executive held in Harare last Friday, the football mother body's leadership resolved to establish a committee to improve event organisation. This will see those from the competitions, finance, marketing and security working together to make sure that the fixture between the Warriors and Diables Rouges runs smoothly with tickets to be sold as from the end of January.

"Setting up of match organising committees to improve event organisation. Representatives from the competitions, finance, marketing and security will work hand in glove to ensure that the match between Zimbabwe and Congo on 24 March will be held flawlessly. Tickets for the match will go on sale at the end of January to reduce inconveniences encountered by supporters on the day of the match,'' read part of the Zifa executive committee resolutions.

There was chaos when Zimbabwe played against the Democratic Republic of Congo at the National Sports Stadium in October when supporters stampeded to gain entry in order to watch the Warriors in action.

Recently elected Zifa president, Felton Kamambo has also appointed standing committee chairpersons with competitions chaired by Chamunorwa Chiwanza, the man also overseeing futsal and beach soccer finance is under Phillemon Machana who is also taking care of human resources, Bryton Malandule is in charge of referees and development. Marketing is chaired by Sugar Chagonda who is also overseeing player status. Women's football is the responsibility of Barbara Chikosi, Edward Chagonda is in charge of sports medicine.

