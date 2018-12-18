Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Soccer

Mapeza beats up 'drunk' Bello

by Staff Reporter
1 hr ago | Views
FC Platinum's celebrations for reaching the group phase of the Caf Champions League have been overshadowed by the unprecedented incident where coach Norman Mapeza assaulted team vice-captain Gift Bello in the full view of the club executive members, Zifa officials and fans.

The championship-winning coach did the unthinkable as he beat up a seemingly drunk Bello, who had jumped from the stands to join his partying teammates after they stormed into the lucrative group stages of the tournament following a nervy 0-0 stalemate against Congolese side, AS Otoho.

This, however, did not go down well with some of the players who have urged the executive to act and bring back sanity between Mapeza and Bello.

"We just want to have a peaceful environment at our team. In this kind of situation, we hope and pray that the club take necessary action to solve this matter so that it won't happen again," one player said.

The club yesterday offered an apology on Mapeza's barbaric actions at the weekend

"We wish to apologise to our valued supporters and stakeholders for the altercation that took place involving our head coach Noman Mapeza and Gift Bello after the match against AS Otoho.

"While full investigation to ascertain what triggered the scuffle are still being conducted, FC Platinum will make it abundantly clear that it does not condone any acts of violence at any level as it is not a reflection of our values and ethos.

"Our commitment to our stakeholders is to continue being a brand of choice and be the Zimbabwean flagship for African football," the club said in a statement.

On Saturday, FC Platinum needed a nil-all draw or a win by any margin for them to qualify after they had held the Congolese opponents to a one-all away draw in the reverse fixture.

The reigning Premier Soccer League champions have joined the club of elites that include Dynamos, Highlanders, Caps United and the now-defunct Monomotapa to reach the group phase of the Champions League. The miners also become the first team outside of the Harare and Bulawayo to achieve that feat.

They now await the Caf draw which will determine their opponents in the group stages, where they will play six matches. Dynamos class of 1998 remain the most successful squad in Zimbabwe, after they reached the final where they controversially lost to Asec Mimosas of Ivory Coast.

Last year, Caps United had a good run in the group stage, although they failed to progress further.

Source - Newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Ndebele King arrives in Bulawayo from Johannesburg

55 mins ago | 495 Views

Qoki ZiNdlovukazi and associated donors feed the homeless this Christmas

1 hr ago | 131 Views

Mthuli Ncube grilled over traffic fines

1 hr ago | 688 Views

Harare man found with human head faces murder charge

2 hrs ago | 644 Views

MPs say 'Yes' to Mthuli Ncube's 2% tax

2 hrs ago | 326 Views

BCC offers 50% discount for forex payments

2 hrs ago | 339 Views

Long distance bus operators rip off travellers

2 hrs ago | 517 Views

Foreigners blamed for causing fuel crisis in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 1260 Views

4 killed in Bulawayo-Harare highway crash

14 hrs ago | 3717 Views

War vets disown demonstrators against Mnangagwa

14 hrs ago | 1928 Views

Zimbabwe reviews Visa requirements for tourism markets

14 hrs ago | 1336 Views

Mnangagwa okayed deadly army deployment

14 hrs ago | 3083 Views

Army general haunts Mnangagwa

14 hrs ago | 9283 Views

'Zimbabweans postpone Christmas this year'

14 hrs ago | 1467 Views

3 Zimbabweans win Rhodes scholarships

14 hrs ago | 1623 Views

Teachers report loan sharks to Mnangagwa

14 hrs ago | 913 Views

Mnangagwa, Judges lock horns

14 hrs ago | 1554 Views

Of Zimbabwe Parly fashion police, odd dressers

14 hrs ago | 234 Views

Varsity graduates hope for better Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 116 Views

Bulawayo City Council to ration water

14 hrs ago | 286 Views

Doctors take fight to Supreme Court

14 hrs ago | 335 Views

Chivayo apologises to ZPC

14 hrs ago | 636 Views

Driver, passengers arrested enroute to Zimbabwe from SA

14 hrs ago | 910 Views

Grace Mugabe fails to pay farm workers for 3 months

14 hrs ago | 547 Views

Travellers frustrated as Zimbabwe delays crossings at Beitbridge border

14 hrs ago | 330 Views

Chiwenga suspends striking doctors

14 hrs ago | 590 Views

'Free education will require $1 billion'

14 hrs ago | 346 Views

Mutsvangwa ouster plot latest

14 hrs ago | 1401 Views

Delays in appointing substantive PG hampering NPA

14 hrs ago | 115 Views

Zanu PF blocks MDC bid to scrap 2% tax

14 hrs ago | 260 Views

Judge bars Immigration Department from conducting hearings

14 hrs ago | 224 Views

Musician takes wife to court over infidelity

14 hrs ago | 559 Views

'Align laws to minimise child abuse'

14 hrs ago | 39 Views

Toilets facilities poser for Beitbridge

14 hrs ago | 92 Views

ECD teacher shortages hit Lupane

14 hrs ago | 110 Views

Cop jailed 12 years for robbery

14 hrs ago | 218 Views

Zimra to up surveillance on businesses

14 hrs ago | 169 Views

Show some leadership, Mr Mnangagwa

14 hrs ago | 184 Views

Mapeza assaults FC Platinum team vice-captain

14 hrs ago | 541 Views

Police hunt 'killer' villager

14 hrs ago | 205 Views

Chamisa sends state into panic mode

14 hrs ago | 6598 Views

'Jolly Jesus' killed before Xmas

14 hrs ago | 384 Views

Makamba Busha calls for removal of sanctions

14 hrs ago | 56 Views

TSCZ deploys roadblocks

14 hrs ago | 41 Views

SA assures holiday travellers

14 hrs ago | 67 Views

Mnangagwa warns civil servants

14 hrs ago | 345 Views

Mnangagwa urges patience in Christmas message

14 hrs ago | 173 Views

MSU gets 30 condom dispensers

14 hrs ago | 72 Views

Chiwenga to discipliner striking health workers

14 hrs ago | 142 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days