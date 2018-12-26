Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Soccer

FC Platinum await Champions League draw

by Staff Reporter
57 secs ago | Views
FC Platinum will today know their African safari fate when the CAF Champions League draw is held in Cairo, Egypt at 6:30 pm Zimbabwean time.

It has been an exciting week for Zimbabwean champions who booked a place in the CAF Champions League group phase after holding Otoho D'oyo of Congo Brazzaville nil-all at Mandava stadium, to progress via the away goals rule.

With the qualification excitement expected to have somewhat subsided, focus will today be on the draw in Egypt tonight.

It is the first-time FC Platinum will be participating in the group phase of the CAF Champions League having previously missed out on the opportunity to do so.

As the Zvishavane outfit embarks on the CAF mini league adventure, tough battles will await with 16 teams from across the continent set to be in the hat when the draw is held this evening.

North Africa has the most number of teams with 5 clubs having qualified for the group phase of the competition.

Southern Africa will be represented by 3 clubs namely FC Platinum and the South African duo of Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns.

FC Platinum becomes Zimbabwe's fourth club to compete in the mini league phase of the CAF Champions League, following in the footsteps of Dynamos, Caps United and Monomotapa.

Dynamos remain the most successful after making it into the final of Africa's biggest club competition back in 1998 and the semi-finals in 2008.

Source - zbc

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Boxing Day road accidents toll drops to 9

11 mins ago | 14 Views

Government not dispensing expired drugs, says Mangwana

18 mins ago | 35 Views

Ex-minister's daughter on the police wanted list

5 hrs ago | 3958 Views

Khupe, Mnangagwa for Tsvangirai memorial

5 hrs ago | 2935 Views

Chiwenga happy with supply of medicines across Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 797 Views

Chiwenga heads for Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 2210 Views

Zimbabwean doctors killed over a thousand people in one month of December?

5 hrs ago | 2368 Views

Common mistakes in hiring an immigration lawyer you need to avoid

6 hrs ago | 906 Views

'Mnangagwa is #failure itself' said Biti - true, but so are you, hence why all must step down now

6 hrs ago | 2175 Views

Zimbabwean businessman sues SA investor

6 hrs ago | 503 Views

Olinda Marowa opens up on hubby's death

6 hrs ago | 1647 Views

ZCTU threatens national shutdown

6 hrs ago | 1456 Views

'Mugabe seized my book on Tongogara's death'

7 hrs ago | 2080 Views

Zimbabwe farmers call for cloud seeding

7 hrs ago | 681 Views

Beitbridge Border traffic rises 10,37% in December

7 hrs ago | 356 Views

Chiwenga blasts striking doctors

7 hrs ago | 1324 Views

Senior doctors join striking juniors

19 hrs ago | 5704 Views

Chamisa ramps up Mnangagwa pressure

20 hrs ago | 8693 Views

Man bashes ex-wife for divorcing him

20 hrs ago | 2754 Views

Can we hope when there is no hope?

20 hrs ago | 1400 Views

Who Killed Tongogara December 2018 Analysis

21 hrs ago | 7522 Views

Confused Mnangagwa must spare us our hardworking doctors

21 hrs ago | 2479 Views

Tongogara family welcomes new revelations

21 hrs ago | 3970 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days