Sports / Soccer
English Premier league title race
42 secs ago | Views
Prior to the season kicking off many people expected it to be a dual between defending champions Manchester City and attacking powerhouses Liverpool. Looking at the odds on online-betting, it was Manchester City who were put in as the short odds on favourites to follow up their incredible season last year. Here we cover the credentials of each side at around the half way stage of the season.
20 games in to the current campaign and Liverpool have so far put in a remarkable run of form. They sit on 54 points, putting them seven clear of Manchester City, and they remain the only side yet to taste defeat. They have won 17 and drawn three, and are now the general 4/7 favourites to go on and lift the title. This would be their first Premier league title to date since it was founded in 1992 and would show the incredible improvement they have been on under Klopp.
Liverpool progressed through to reach last season's Champions league final before the defeat to Real Madrid. They will now be looking to improve upon last season's fourth place league finish. Next up it is the big clash away at Manchester City and if they can get a result then they would be very strong favourites for the title. There big victories this season include:
Manchester City on the other hand have been fairly disappointing in recent weeks following their very strong start to the season. This has led to them now chasing Liverpool following three defeats in four in the league. This included the very surprising home defeat to Crystal Palace. Manchester City are now around 7/4 for the title and have 47 points from the opening 20 fixtures. They have won 15 of these games, drawn two and lost three.
It is not surprising that City sit at the top of the scoring charts with 54 goals, putting them six clear of Liverpool. However they have conceded 16 goals, which is double the total for Liverpool, which is an alarming statistic in itself. This does however mean that Liverpool have broken the record for the least goals conceded after 20 fixtures. The previous record of nine conceded has stood since back in the 1978/79 season.
20 games in to the current campaign and Liverpool have so far put in a remarkable run of form. They sit on 54 points, putting them seven clear of Manchester City, and they remain the only side yet to taste defeat. They have won 17 and drawn three, and are now the general 4/7 favourites to go on and lift the title. This would be their first Premier league title to date since it was founded in 1992 and would show the incredible improvement they have been on under Klopp.
Liverpool progressed through to reach last season's Champions league final before the defeat to Real Madrid. They will now be looking to improve upon last season's fourth place league finish. Next up it is the big clash away at Manchester City and if they can get a result then they would be very strong favourites for the title. There big victories this season include:
- 5-1 v Arsenal
- 3-1 v Manchester United
- 1-0 v Everton
- 2-1 v Tottenham
Manchester City on the other hand have been fairly disappointing in recent weeks following their very strong start to the season. This has led to them now chasing Liverpool following three defeats in four in the league. This included the very surprising home defeat to Crystal Palace. Manchester City are now around 7/4 for the title and have 47 points from the opening 20 fixtures. They have won 15 of these games, drawn two and lost three.
It is not surprising that City sit at the top of the scoring charts with 54 goals, putting them six clear of Liverpool. However they have conceded 16 goals, which is double the total for Liverpool, which is an alarming statistic in itself. This does however mean that Liverpool have broken the record for the least goals conceded after 20 fixtures. The previous record of nine conceded has stood since back in the 1978/79 season.
Manchester City need to get a victory over Liverpool in the upcoming blockbuster clash at the start of 2019, which would heap the pressure back on Liverpool, and possibly again make Manchester City the favourites to defend their league title.
New club record - unbeaten in 1️⃣8️⃣ @premierleague games.— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 16, 2018
This team.👌 pic.twitter.com/Z0w1KqbOp1
Source - Byo24News