FC Platinum to use Barbourfields Stadium

by Staff reporter
FC Platinum will have to revert to Barbourfields Stadium for their CAF Champions League fixtures as Mandava Stadium has been deemed unsuitable to host CAF group phase matches.

FC Platinum's CAF Champions League plans have suffered a huge blow following communication ordering the Zimbabwean champions to revert to Barbourfields Stadium for their mini-league fixtures.

According to a statement issued by the Zimbabwe Football Association, CAF has deemed Mandava Stadium an unsuitable venue to host mini league encounters as it does not meet minimum requirements for this stage of the competition.

The ZIFA statement further stated CAF will conduct further inspections for Mandava, Barbourfields and the National Sports Stadium going forward.

FC Platinum are said to have been given a choice between the National Sports Stadium and Barbourfields, but Pure Platinum Play opted for Barbourfields Stadium perhaps due to its proximity to Zvishavane.

The Norman Mapeza coached side begin their CAF Champions League group stage campaign with a home encounter against Orlando Pirates on 12 January and with Mandava deemed unsuitable, the mini-league opener will be held at Barbourfields.

