Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Soccer

Dembare president refuses to go

by Staff reporter
26 mins ago | Views
A STORM is brewing in the Dynamos camp after club president Solomon Sanyamandwe yesterday refused to be pushed out of the Glamour Boys when he was handed a letter notifying him that his position has been abolished.

Sanyamandwe, who has been one of the club's benefactors for a long time, believes he is a victim of internal fights that have been silently taking place in the Premiership football club's top echelons.

The Harare businessman received his dismissal letter yesterday, but vowed to fight back until he gets fair treatment. Sanyamandwe even queried the authenticity of the document.

Board chairman Bernard Marriot was not immediately available to comment on the latest development.

"Yes, I received a letter today informing me that the president's post has been abolished. However, I still need to make some consultations with the board because I cannot recognise the signature on this document.

"I don't know who signed it and that means the whole thing is null and void until I get confirmation from Mr Marriot himself and the other board members.

"Many things have been happening behind the scenes and I know where all this is coming from," said Sanyamandwe.

Sanyamandwe had previously served as vice president.

He was appointed club president in July last year, replacing Kenny Mubaiwa, who had stepped down because of the never-ending squabbling at the club. But his position became more ceremonial with the appointment of banker Isiah Mupfurutsa as executive chairman.

The club's leadership reasoned then that the president would act as a bridge linking the executive and the board in the discharge of their duties. However, Sanyamandwe has not been popular with the old guard in the DeMbare executive ever since he tried to sack club secretary-general Webster Marechera and treasurer Moses Chikwariro.

The two senior officials were given the boot on allegations of misappropriation of funds last year, but board chairman Marriot rescinded the decision. Since then, the working environment at DeMbare has been toxic. Marriot has been accused of shielding the duo and in the end Sanyamandwe had to be sacrificed.

Sources said the Harare businessman was pushed out because he had also insisted on instituting a financial audit to ascertain how funds are being used.

There was also a huge fall-out on how the $18 000 package that was availed by the club's sponsors NetOne when they intervened last year to settle the debt of Cameroonian Joel Christian Epoupa was used.

The payment was made through the company's mobile platform but the expatriate forward refused to take the money insisting that he wanted to be paid in hard currency.

"Of course, there are some interested forces from outside in all this, but Marriot is largely being influenced by the secretary-general and the treasurer to get rid of Sanyamandwe.

"Remember he (Sanyamandwe) tried to fire these guys last year on clear charges but Marriot fought in their corner. Then he asked for an audit and this is the price he is paying. The idea of carrying out an audit was vehemently resisted by those in authority.

"Up to now, no one knows where the $18 000 that was supposed to pay Epoupa went. For accountability's sake, the money was supposed to be returned to the sponsors. Now the sponsors are not happy reading about FIFA threatening sanctions on Dynamos over the issue. Then they claimed that they used it to settle some of the players' outstanding dues but up to the end of the season the players still complained that they were not paid.

"They didn't even receive their dues for their participation in the Chibuku Super Cup. Sanyamandwe is prepared to fight to the end because the club owes him substantial amounts of money," said a source.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa plots opposition clampdown

9 mins ago | 78 Views

Prophet Magaya intensifies research on his HIV & Aids herbal remedy

10 mins ago | 30 Views

'Intern' doctors threaten to snub disciplinary hearings

11 mins ago | 42 Views

Striking doctors are hypocrites, claims Chiwenga

12 mins ago | 54 Views

Guard connives with murder suspect to escape from custody

13 mins ago | 44 Views

Install CCTV at Limpopo Bridge, says Zanu PF MP

14 mins ago | 46 Views

Zanu-PF stalwart sues top bank $91 000

14 mins ago | 52 Views

Tsvangirai family’s pre-emptive masterstroke the way to go

15 mins ago | 87 Views

BCC technically insolvent

16 mins ago | 73 Views

Zimbabwe worse than Africa as a whole on SDGs: AfDB

17 mins ago | 73 Views

Caps United sign Bosso striker

17 mins ago | 42 Views

Tsholotsho families move back to flood area homes

18 mins ago | 36 Views

Schools open on Tuesday

18 mins ago | 84 Views

Black Umfolosi founding member survives fatal crash

19 mins ago | 62 Views

Zimbabwe has potential to become economic giant

19 mins ago | 46 Views

Zimbabwe police lay fresh charges on 7 Chinese nationals

20 mins ago | 38 Views

Mnangagwa to lead Bulawayo clean-up campaign today

21 mins ago | 33 Views

Hospitals CEOs, directors leave suspended

21 mins ago | 80 Views

Mnangagwa warns against regime change demos

22 mins ago | 116 Views

Consumers appeal for protection against wave of pricing in forex

24 mins ago | 70 Views

Wicknell Chivayo cornered on fraud

25 mins ago | 81 Views

Jonathan Moyo - Mawere gang up against Strive Masiyiwa

25 mins ago | 152 Views

Zimra to collect $6,2bn in 2019

25 mins ago | 29 Views

Chiwenga power: Delta reverses forex decision

27 mins ago | 158 Views

Soldier killed on New Year's Day

28 mins ago | 161 Views

Stampede for teaching posts

29 mins ago | 170 Views

'We used juju to evade arrest'

29 mins ago | 133 Views

Man killed over married woman

30 mins ago | 166 Views

4 die in mine collapse

30 mins ago | 70 Views

Bosso pulls out of bar venture

31 mins ago | 73 Views

Child support lands pastor in dock

32 mins ago | 51 Views

Vendors in witchcraft face-off

32 mins ago | 63 Views

Cyril Ramaphosa travels with own blanket

33 mins ago | 195 Views

Woman uses hubby's lover picture as profile photo

33 mins ago | 178 Views

Tormented man surrenders snake to cops

39 mins ago | 246 Views

Hubby kills wife, buries her in concrete floor

40 mins ago | 178 Views

'Chamisa to survive death plots'

46 mins ago | 475 Views

'ED to surprise with prosperous 2019' argued Mavaza - insane to allow him to last another year in power

60 mins ago | 248 Views

Minister advocates for spy cameras

1 hr ago | 605 Views

'Mnangagwa cannot be a Khumalo'

2 hrs ago | 1127 Views

Government's final statement on USD salary demands

2 hrs ago | 3058 Views

ED will surprise Chamisa with a prosperous 2019

11 hrs ago | 10320 Views

Traditional chiefs turns to Prophet Magaya

12 hrs ago | 3229 Views

Madinda to unleash youngster

12 hrs ago | 1583 Views

Armed robbers pounce on passengers

12 hrs ago | 4140 Views

Wicknell Chivayo fails to stop trial

12 hrs ago | 2337 Views

Dry weekend for Harare

12 hrs ago | 1352 Views

REVEALED: G40 tried to form a communist party in Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 4192 Views

'Trevor Ncube supported killers' says Jonathan Moyo

13 hrs ago | 3104 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days