Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Soccer

Caps United sign Bosso striker

by Staff reporter
24 mins ago | Views
Caps United have completed the signing of former Highlanders striker Gabriel Nyoni, who has been a free agent since December 31.

Nyoni declined to extend his stay with Highlanders, opting for the Green Machine where he has since signed a three-year deal.

The club leadership that includes president Farai Jere and vice-president Nhamo Tutisani had a hectic day yesterday, where the Lloyd Chitembwe-coached side signed a new three-year deal with forward Ronald Chitiyo, whose contract with the club ran tothe end of last year.

Also extending their stay at the club are midfielder and Soccer Star of the Year finalist Joel Ngodzo, who inked a one-year deal, and goalkeeper Chris Mverechena who signed a three-year deal. Striker John Zhuwawo also committed himself to the club by renewing his contract.

There was also another new arrival as former ZPC Kariba leftback Munyaradzi Kunyarimwe also penned a three-year deal as the Green Machine step up preparations for the new season.

It is, however, the signing of Chitiyo and Nyoni that is likely to excite the Caps United fans, particularly after the club snapped up Phenias Bhamusi in what will be perhaps the deadliest attack on the domestic soccer scene.

Chitiyo sat out the whole of the 2018 season, recovering from surgery after he sustained injuries in a road accident.

He has since stepped up his road to recovery, and started working on his fitness.

Chitiyo, who starred for Caps United in their Caf Champions League campaign in 2017, is expecting to start pre-season training with the rest of the Green Machine squad.
He was identified as one of the priority signings by Chitembwe, and yesterday he was one of the players that the club finalised terms with.

Nyoni, on the other hand, ended speculation about his future by committing to Caps, having been linked with Ngezi Platinum Stars at some point.

Although he is only extending his contract, Ngodzo's signing feels like a major new addition, considering the form that he was in last year.

Jere said they wanted to see a better Caps United next season. "We are taking our preparations for the next season seriously. We want to see a better Caps United this term. We are good to go. We are only left with perhaps three or four players as we beef up," Jere said.

Tutisani said their focus was not just about winning silverware, but to create revenue streams for the club and also put more emphasis on developing their junior football structures.

The Green Machine are looking to strengthen their squad in the hope of fighting for honours this year after a troubled 2018, where they finished eighth on the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League; a massive 36 points behind champions FC Platinum.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa plots opposition clampdown

15 mins ago | 219 Views

Prophet Magaya intensifies research on his HIV & Aids herbal remedy

16 mins ago | 65 Views

'Intern' doctors threaten to snub disciplinary hearings

18 mins ago | 92 Views

Striking doctors are hypocrites, claims Chiwenga

19 mins ago | 97 Views

Guard connives with murder suspect to escape from custody

20 mins ago | 85 Views

Install CCTV at Limpopo Bridge, says Zanu PF MP

20 mins ago | 71 Views

Zanu-PF stalwart sues top bank $91 000

20 mins ago | 92 Views

Tsvangirai family’s pre-emptive masterstroke the way to go

22 mins ago | 114 Views

BCC technically insolvent

23 mins ago | 91 Views

Zimbabwe worse than Africa as a whole on SDGs: AfDB

23 mins ago | 87 Views

Tsholotsho families move back to flood area homes

24 mins ago | 51 Views

Schools open on Tuesday

25 mins ago | 105 Views

Black Umfolosi founding member survives fatal crash

25 mins ago | 74 Views

Zimbabwe has potential to become economic giant

26 mins ago | 55 Views

Zimbabwe police lay fresh charges on 7 Chinese nationals

27 mins ago | 48 Views

Mnangagwa to lead Bulawayo clean-up campaign today

27 mins ago | 39 Views

Hospitals CEOs, directors leave suspended

28 mins ago | 87 Views

Mnangagwa warns against regime change demos

29 mins ago | 134 Views

Consumers appeal for protection against wave of pricing in forex

30 mins ago | 78 Views

Wicknell Chivayo cornered on fraud

31 mins ago | 90 Views

Jonathan Moyo - Mawere gang up against Strive Masiyiwa

32 mins ago | 179 Views

Zimra to collect $6,2bn in 2019

32 mins ago | 34 Views

Dembare president refuses to go

33 mins ago | 83 Views

Chiwenga power: Delta reverses forex decision

33 mins ago | 176 Views

Soldier killed on New Year's Day

35 mins ago | 170 Views

Stampede for teaching posts

35 mins ago | 180 Views

'We used juju to evade arrest'

36 mins ago | 145 Views

Man killed over married woman

36 mins ago | 175 Views

4 die in mine collapse

37 mins ago | 77 Views

Bosso pulls out of bar venture

38 mins ago | 76 Views

Child support lands pastor in dock

38 mins ago | 56 Views

Vendors in witchcraft face-off

39 mins ago | 67 Views

Cyril Ramaphosa travels with own blanket

39 mins ago | 214 Views

Woman uses hubby's lover picture as profile photo

40 mins ago | 193 Views

Tormented man surrenders snake to cops

46 mins ago | 257 Views

Hubby kills wife, buries her in concrete floor

46 mins ago | 196 Views

'Chamisa to survive death plots'

52 mins ago | 537 Views

'ED to surprise with prosperous 2019' argued Mavaza - insane to allow him to last another year in power

1 hr ago | 252 Views

Minister advocates for spy cameras

1 hr ago | 612 Views

'Mnangagwa cannot be a Khumalo'

2 hrs ago | 1159 Views

Government's final statement on USD salary demands

2 hrs ago | 3171 Views

ED will surprise Chamisa with a prosperous 2019

12 hrs ago | 10382 Views

Traditional chiefs turns to Prophet Magaya

12 hrs ago | 3238 Views

Madinda to unleash youngster

12 hrs ago | 1588 Views

Armed robbers pounce on passengers

12 hrs ago | 4152 Views

Wicknell Chivayo fails to stop trial

12 hrs ago | 2342 Views

Dry weekend for Harare

12 hrs ago | 1354 Views

REVEALED: G40 tried to form a communist party in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 4206 Views

'Trevor Ncube supported killers' says Jonathan Moyo

13 hrs ago | 3116 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days