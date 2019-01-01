Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Soccer

FC Platinum switch base to Bulawayo

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
ZIMBABWE Total Caf Champions League representatives FC Platinum come to Bulawayo today to continue with their Saturday match preparations as calls for football fans from all walks of life to fill up Barbourfields Stadium and rally behind the home team get louder.

FC Platinum take on South African giants Orlando Pirates in their Group B encounter in which the cheapest ticket for the rest of the ground will be $5 while those who will seat on the wings will part with $10 with VIP costing $20.

"The team leaves for Bulawayo tomorrow (today) and will be based there until the big match on Saturday. We will advise of the training itinerary once there," said the club's media relations officer Chido Chizondo.

Meanwhile, Bulawayo giants Highlanders have called on the fans to fill up Emagumeni on Saturday to enjoy the game of football.

"Let's come in numbers and enjoy the game of football as Champions FC Platinum lock horns with Orlando Pirates in a CAF Champions League group stage match set for Barbourfields Stadium on Saturday. Be there when it happens! Don't miss out! #FillUpBF," the club posted on their macro blogging site Twitter.

Warriors and Dynamos cheerleader Chris Romario Musekiwa said it was their obligation to mobilise fans to come and rally behind the Zimbabwean representatives and rise above local club affiliation.

"The big match is upon us on Saturday as FC Platinum takes Orlando Pirates head on at Barbourfields Stadium in a CAF Champions League first group match. As national cheerleaders it's our obligation to mobilise fans to come and rally our Zimbabwe representatives as they clash against the South African giants. It's beyond club affiliation, our national pride is at stake when it comes to this stage of the game. We are calling on football supporters from all corners of the country to come in their numbers and fill up BF. Let's create a carnival atmosphere to ensure FC Platinum prevails.

"Players must avoid seeking personal glory, it's time to work like a well oiled machine as it is only through team effort that we can get the desired results," said Musekiwa.

Mapeza welcomes back defender Kevin Moyo who missed the last three matches against Cnaps as well as AS Otoho due to an injury which he picked up in the lastgame of the season against Triangle United. "He is now training with the team," said Mapeza.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

You need these qualities to be a successful cleaning franchise holder

4 mins ago | 5 Views

WATCH: Latest on teachers strike

42 mins ago | 873 Views

Looking for Sicinginkosi Maphosa please assist

1 hr ago | 327 Views

Chamisa's MDC, police showdown looms

1 hr ago | 1290 Views

2019 ZITF preps underway

1 hr ago | 106 Views

New British ambassador to Zimbabwe seen taking tougher line on Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 1185 Views

FAO Supported Irrigation Scheme Wins First Prize in National Competition

1 hr ago | 147 Views

'Illegitimate' Mnangagwa has ignored Chamisa request

1 hr ago | 940 Views

Zimbabwe doctors still on strike

1 hr ago | 568 Views

'Education now preserve of the rich'

1 hr ago | 268 Views

Miners want to import own fuel

1 hr ago | 210 Views

Boy (13) survives croc attack

1 hr ago | 541 Views

Cop, sheriff, dealer up for looting gold ore

1 hr ago | 226 Views

Man jailed 30 years for raping step-daughter

2 hrs ago | 222 Views

You have failed Zimbabweans - ED, running a country is more than just mantras!

2 hrs ago | 476 Views

Skies Metro FM reshuffles presenters

2 hrs ago | 229 Views

Komichi case crumbles?

2 hrs ago | 285 Views

MPs call for review of the Termination of Pregnancy Act

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

The crisis in world leadership

2 hrs ago | 189 Views

Another Hwahwa-bound prisoner dies

2 hrs ago | 355 Views

Mugabe's ex-minister evicted over breach of contract

2 hrs ago | 279 Views

Blame not the striking doctors but the insatiable greed of ruling elite for the nation's mess

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

Multichoice Zimbabwe boss dies

2 hrs ago | 291 Views

4 die, 11 injured in head-on collision

2 hrs ago | 326 Views

Life assurance profits down 63% in Q3

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Civil servants plead poverty

2 hrs ago | 223 Views

Beer prices hit the roof

2 hrs ago | 460 Views

Bond notes unsustainable, fuel inflation, claims Fitch

2 hrs ago | 272 Views

Zimbabwe better than South Africa, says Madinda

2 hrs ago | 246 Views

Trevor Ncube wanted Tsvangirai to incite civil unrest

2 hrs ago | 237 Views

Amakorokoza's Mzambani ventures into music

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Zimbabwe police wary of upsurge in lethal weapons use

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

Prison break criminals face more charges

2 hrs ago | 164 Views

Man in court for stabbing wife

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

1 killed, 21 injured in kombi head-on collision

2 hrs ago | 164 Views

Mnangagwa will deliver economic turnaround, MP says

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

Land developer sues Minister

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

Delta hikes beer prices

2 hrs ago | 316 Views

Man 'axes' wife, hangs self

2 hrs ago | 231 Views

Government has offer for civil servants

2 hrs ago | 301 Views

Zanu-PF geared to implement resolutions

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

'Mnangagwa will take Zimbabwe to Promised Land'

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

Civil servants told to change attitude

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

Harare left with 18 months' water supply

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Pay rise offer for civil servants

2 hrs ago | 618 Views

Doctors divided over strike

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Auxilia Mnangagwa saga: Fadzayi Mahere digs in

2 hrs ago | 877 Views

Full list of doctors who have resumed duties

3 hrs ago | 2820 Views

ZANU PF Youths blast Jonathan Moyo

4 hrs ago | 1724 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days