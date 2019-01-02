Zifa fires Rahman Gumbo and Lloyd Mutasa

Sports / Soccer

by Staff reporter

ZIFA Vice President, Gift Banda today announced the replacement of Warriors assistants; Rahman Gumbo and Lloyd Mutasa, with Bongani Mafu and Tonderayi Ndiraya, who have been tasked with leading the Zimbabwe under-23 national soccer team.A shakeup to the Warrior's technical team followed a technical meeting held in Harare. Sunday Chidzambwa remains head coach but Gumbo and Mutasa fell by the wayside with Mafu and Ndiraya being brought in to the picture.While the court of public opinion may question the timing of the announcements given that Zimbabwe is just a game away from 2019 AFCON qualification, Banda was quick to defend the decision.With Egypt now set to host AFCON 2019 that was initially scheduled for Cameroon, Banda said the Warriors who require just a point in their final encounter against Congo Brazzaville need to do the business.Ndiraya will be head coach of the Zimbabwe national Under-23 soccer team, with Mandla Mpofu deputising.Eddie Chivero will be the Young Warriors Team Manager.Wellington Mpandare maintained his position as Warriors Team Manager with Nicholas Munyonga roped in to his previous position of Team Doctor.